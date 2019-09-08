Games: CAT Interstellar, Geekbench and Sin Slayers The short and sweet sci-fi story CAT Interstellar is now permanently free to grab CAT Interstellar, a rather short sci-fi "walking sim" that I quite enjoyed after playing it back in 2017 has now gone 100% free to grab. Speaking about it going free on Steam, the developer noted that they never actually expected it to make any profit. However, they did manage to ship around 100k units across Steam, Humble Bundle and the Playstation Store although most were from sales and bundles. What they did with that money is quite sweet though. Grossing around $8k a year across four years, the majority of it went to fostering animals and donating to their "local humane society". They never really promoted that until now when it's free, as they thought it would have been a "sleazy sales tactic".

Need a new stresstest for your Linux PC? Geekbench 5 is out adding Vulkan support You all love benchmarks right? Hearing the fans on your PC spin up to keep everything inside nice and cool while you start to sweat. Geekbench 5 has been officially released this month. One of the big additions is Vulkan support in the GPU Compute Benchmark, along with some new tests included there to run too including "computer vision tasks such as Stereo Matching, and augmented reality tasks such as Feature Matching". They also added some additional CPU benchmark tests too including "machine learning, augmented reality, and computational photography". Primate Labs also said they increased the "memory footprint of existing workloads" to account for the effect of that on CPU performance. Also added is a bunch of new multi-threaded benchmark modes and so on.

Sin Slayers, the dark fantasy roguelike RPG has released with Linux support Lead a team of heroes through a dark fantasy world in Sin Slayers, out officially now with Linux support. Note: Key from their PR team. Borrowing some ideas from the seven deadly sins, in Sin Slayers you're tasked with taking down the seven in a place known as the Valley of Fallen Sinners. It's a mix of turn-based RPG styled combat with elements of roguelikes and dungeon crawlers to create a curious mix.