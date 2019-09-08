Today in Techrights
- The Sad Truth That Linux Foundation Staff is Against GPL/Copyleft and Sometimes Against Linux (Unless It’s Run Under Vista 10)
- Microsoft Uses the Word “Linux” to Promote Privacy-Infringing Proprietary Software and Spread FUD
- Patent Charlatans and Frauds Are Doing a Disservice to Europe and to Europe’s Patent System
- The European Patent Convention (“EPC”) Does Not Allow Patenting of Life Itself
- European Patent Office’s Cooperation and Collaboration With Patent Trolls Instead of Science and Technology
- Links 9/9/2019: KStars v3.3.6 and LXLE 18.04.3 Released
Python Programming
Security Leftovers
KDE: Akademy 2019 Monday BoF Wrapup and KDE Frameworks
