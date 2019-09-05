Get your business up and running with these open source tools
After serving as a CIO in higher education and government for nearly nine years and in senior IT leadership positions for most of my 20-year career, I decided to change gears. I had always found the most joy in coaching, advising, and mentoring IT leaders. At various CIO roundtable events and CIO forums, I often helped new CIOs and IT directors "get their feet under them," and I decided I wanted to do more of that.
So I created my own company! At IT Mentor Group LLC, I partner with CIOs and IT leaders to advise on strategic planning and organizational development. To help build up organizations, I also offer an IT Leadership Development training program to provide skills and tools for current and emerging IT leaders.
Since I have always been an open source software advocate, I decided to run my business using open source where possible. And yes, you really can operate a business using open source software.
Events: Linux Foundation's Networking Stack, Hacker Summer Camp and Linux Plumbers Conference
Privacy and Security Leftovers
6 Ingenious Arduino Shields You Should Check Out
No matter which model you pick, the Arduino is a great starting point for your Internet of Things projects. On its own though, an Arduino is fairly limited. Out of the gate, it lacks several things you’ll need for more advanced IoT builds. These include advanced networking, various sensors and more. Fortunately, Arduino models are extensible with additional hardware known as Shields. These add all sorts of functionality to your Arduino, letting it rival or even exceed what you can do with a Raspberry Pi.
