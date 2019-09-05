Events: Linux Foundation's Networking Stack, Hacker Summer Camp and Linux Plumbers Conference
Twelve Community-Driven Demos Highlight Innovation and Integration Across the Networking Stack
The ONS Europe CFP collected a record number of submissions this year for speaking as well as for community-driven demos. Accordingly, we’ve expanded the number of demo stations from 10 to 12 and highlight innovations from 7 of the 8 LFN projects from within the LF Networking umbrella (FD.io, ONAP, OPNFV, OpenDaylight, OpenSwitch, PNDA, and Tungsten Fabric), as well as projects from adjacent technology stacks, including Collectd, DPDK, HAPROXY, Helm, Kafka, Kubernetes, Openstack, OpenWRT, and Prometheus. We welcome you to spend some time talking to and learning from these experts in the technical community during the Technical Showcase in the Atrium Monday – Wednesday.
Hacker Summer Camp 2019: The DEF CON Data Duplication Village
One last post from Summer Camp this year (it’s been a busy month!) – this one about the “Data Duplication Village” at DEF CON. In addition to talks, the Data Duplication Village offers an opportunity to get your hands on the highest quality hacker bits – that is, copies of somewhere between 15 and 18TB of data spread across 3 6TB hard drives.
Distribution kernels at Linux Plumbers Conference 2019
I'm attending the Linux Plumbers Conference in Lisbon from Monday to Wednesday this week. This morning I followed the "Distribution kernels" track, organised by Laura Abbott.
I took notes, included below, mostly with a view to what could be relevant to Debian. I think there will be another public set of notes, which I'll link from here when they appear. There should also be video recordings available at some point.
