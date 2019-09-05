today's leftovers
Inkscape 1.0 Beta
Fresh and hot in f32! Come test and enjoy!
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 595
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 595 for the week of September 1 – 7, 2019.
Google Moves Ahead With Contributing The MLIR Machine Learning IR To LLVM
Back in April we wrote about MLIR as Google's new IR designed for machine learning. This intermediate representation was designed for use by any machine learning framework and now this common format is being contributed to LLVM.
As noted back then, LLVM founder Chris Latner was among those at Google involved in the development of MLIR. As such, it was just a matter of time before this common IR for machine learning was ready to become part of LLVM.
Building team of engineers dedicated to open source broadband solutions; and embedding this team in ONF's Lab to promote open source adoption by operators
Analyst Watch: Is open source the great equalizer?
Success in commercial open source requires a careful balance of contribution and evangelism to the ecosystem — which may contain direct competitors who leverage the code themselves — combined with the ability to upsell related tools and services.
What matters is the open source ecosystem. Almost nothing is proprietary anymore, so value comes from net adoption. So whether you are SmartBear contributing to Swagger for APIs, or MongoDB, or Chef opening up its stack and making IaC recipes available to all on GitHub, there’s a reinvention afoot for many established vendors.
Big companies have an increased appetite for compliance — and they are willing to pay vendors handsomely for enterprise-level support, certified builds and regular updates. They can realize the benefits of open-source software with far less risk.
The Many Ways Planned Obsolescence Is Sabotaging How We Preserve Internet History
Now apply that thought process to every device you currently own—or owned just a few years ago—and you can see where this is going.
We’re allowing the present to conspire against the past in the name of the future.
We’re endangering nostalgia, something important to the way we see the world even as it’s frequently imperfect, due to technology that at one point was seen as a boon for progress.
We’re making it much harder to objectively document the information in its original context. And the same companies that are forcing us into this brave new world where we’re deleting history as fast as we’re creating it should help us fix it.
Because it will be way too late to do so later.
Events: Linux Foundation's Networking Stack, Hacker Summer Camp and Linux Plumbers Conference
Privacy and Security Leftovers
Get your business up and running with these open source tools
After serving as a CIO in higher education and government for nearly nine years and in senior IT leadership positions for most of my 20-year career, I decided to change gears. I had always found the most joy in coaching, advising, and mentoring IT leaders. At various CIO roundtable events and CIO forums, I often helped new CIOs and IT directors "get their feet under them," and I decided I wanted to do more of that. So I created my own company! At IT Mentor Group LLC, I partner with CIOs and IT leaders to advise on strategic planning and organizational development. To help build up organizations, I also offer an IT Leadership Development training program to provide skills and tools for current and emerging IT leaders. Since I have always been an open source software advocate, I decided to run my business using open source where possible. And yes, you really can operate a business using open source software.
6 Ingenious Arduino Shields You Should Check Out
No matter which model you pick, the Arduino is a great starting point for your Internet of Things projects. On its own though, an Arduino is fairly limited. Out of the gate, it lacks several things you’ll need for more advanced IoT builds. These include advanced networking, various sensors and more. Fortunately, Arduino models are extensible with additional hardware known as Shields. These add all sorts of functionality to your Arduino, letting it rival or even exceed what you can do with a Raspberry Pi.
