today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of September 2019 07:57:12 AM
Misc
  • Inkscape 1.0 Beta

    Fresh and hot in f32! Come test and enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 595

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 595 for the week of September 1 – 7, 2019. 

  • Google Moves Ahead With Contributing The MLIR Machine Learning IR To LLVM

    Back in April we wrote about MLIR as Google's new IR designed for machine learning. This intermediate representation was designed for use by any machine learning framework and now this common format is being contributed to LLVM.

    As noted back then, LLVM founder Chris Latner was among those at Google involved in the development of MLIR. As such, it was just a matter of time before this common IR for machine learning was ready to become part of LLVM.

  • Building team of engineers dedicated to open source broadband solutions; and embedding this team in ONF's Lab to promote open source adoption by operators

  • Analyst Watch: Is open source the great equalizer?

                       

                         

    Success in commercial open source requires a careful balance of contribution and evangelism to the ecosystem — which may contain direct competitors who leverage the code themselves — combined with the ability to upsell related tools and services.
     

                         

    What matters is the open source ecosystem. Almost nothing is proprietary anymore, so value comes from net adoption. So whether you are SmartBear contributing to Swagger for APIs, or MongoDB, or Chef opening up its stack and making IaC recipes available to all on GitHub, there’s a reinvention afoot for many established vendors.
     

                         

    Big companies have an increased appetite for compliance — and they are willing to pay vendors handsomely for enterprise-level support, certified builds and regular updates. They can realize the benefits of open-source software with far less risk.

  • The Many Ways Planned Obsolescence Is Sabotaging How We Preserve Internet History

    Now apply that thought process to every device you currently own—or owned just a few years ago—and you can see where this is going.

    We’re allowing the present to conspire against the past in the name of the future.

    We’re endangering nostalgia, something important to the way we see the world even as it’s frequently imperfect, due to technology that at one point was seen as a boon for progress.

    We’re making it much harder to objectively document the information in its original context. And the same companies that are forcing us into this brave new world where we’re deleting history as fast as we’re creating it should help us fix it.

    Because it will be way too late to do so later.

»

More in Tux Machines

Events: Linux Foundation's Networking Stack, Hacker Summer Camp and Linux Plumbers Conference

  • Twelve Community-Driven Demos Highlight Innovation and Integration Across the Networking Stack

    The ONS Europe CFP collected a record number of submissions this year for speaking as well as for community-driven demos. Accordingly, we’ve expanded the number of demo stations from 10 to 12 and highlight innovations from 7 of the 8 LFN projects from within the LF Networking umbrella (FD.io, ONAP, OPNFV, OpenDaylight, OpenSwitch, PNDA, and Tungsten Fabric), as well as projects from adjacent technology stacks, including Collectd, DPDK, HAPROXY, Helm, Kafka, Kubernetes, Openstack, OpenWRT, and Prometheus. We welcome you to spend some time talking to and learning from these experts in the technical community during the Technical Showcase in the Atrium Monday – Wednesday.

  • Hacker Summer Camp 2019: The DEF CON Data Duplication Village

    One last post from Summer Camp this year (it’s been a busy month!) – this one about the “Data Duplication Village” at DEF CON. In addition to talks, the Data Duplication Village offers an opportunity to get your hands on the highest quality hacker bits – that is, copies of somewhere between 15 and 18TB of data spread across 3 6TB hard drives.

  • Distribution kernels at Linux Plumbers Conference 2019

    I'm attending the Linux Plumbers Conference in Lisbon from Monday to Wednesday this week. This morning I followed the "Distribution kernels" track, organised by Laura Abbott. I took notes, included below, mostly with a view to what could be relevant to Debian. I think there will be another public set of notes, which I'll link from here when they appear. There should also be video recordings available at some point.

Privacy and Security Leftovers

  • European regulators to Microsoft: We’re watching you

    The Dutch DPA has taken a long time examining that and other changes Microsoft made, to see whether Windows now complies with the agency’s regulations, as well as with the newer GDPR rules. The DPA concluded that the changes complied with what the DPA originally asked Microsoft to do. But its examination “also brought to light that Microsoft is remotely collecting other data from users. As a result, Microsoft is still potentially in breach of privacy rules,” according to the agency. So the DPA turned over the case to the Irish Data Protection Committee (DPC), because Microsoft’s European operations are headquartered in Ireland. That agency will determine whether Microsoft is violating the GDPR.

  • How Safari and iMessage Have Made iPhones Less Secure

    "If you want to compromise an iPhone, these are the best ways to do it," says independent security researcher Linus Henze of the two apps. Henze gained notoriety as an Apple [cracker] after revealing a macOS vulnerability known as KeySteal earlier this year. He and other iOS researchers argue that when it comes to the security of both iMessage and WebKit—the browser engine that serves as the foundation not just of Safari but all iOS browsers—iOS suffers from Apple's preference for its own code above that of other companies. "Apple trusts their own code way more than the code of others," says Henze. "They just don’t want to accept the fact that they make bugs in their own code, too."

  • Exciting few weeks in the SecureDrop land

    Last month, during Defcon 27, there was a panel about DEF CON to help hackers anonymously submit bugs to the government, interestingly the major suggestion in that panel is to use SecureDrop (hosted by Defcon) so that the researchers can safely submit vulnerabilities to the US government. Watch the full panel discussion to learn more in details.

Get your business up and running with these open source tools

After serving as a CIO in higher education and government for nearly nine years and in senior IT leadership positions for most of my 20-year career, I decided to change gears. I had always found the most joy in coaching, advising, and mentoring IT leaders. At various CIO roundtable events and CIO forums, I often helped new CIOs and IT directors "get their feet under them," and I decided I wanted to do more of that. So I created my own company! At IT Mentor Group LLC, I partner with CIOs and IT leaders to advise on strategic planning and organizational development. To help build up organizations, I also offer an IT Leadership Development training program to provide skills and tools for current and emerging IT leaders. Since I have always been an open source software advocate, I decided to run my business using open source where possible. And yes, you really can operate a business using open source software. Read more

6 Ingenious Arduino Shields You Should Check Out

No matter which model you pick, the Arduino is a great starting point for your Internet of Things projects. On its own though, an Arduino is fairly limited. Out of the gate, it lacks several things you’ll need for more advanced IoT builds. These include advanced networking, various sensors and more. Fortunately, Arduino models are extensible with additional hardware known as Shields. These add all sorts of functionality to your Arduino, letting it rival or even exceed what you can do with a Raspberry Pi. Read more

