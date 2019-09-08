Language Selection

Librem 5 & Pinephone Linux Smartphones to Launch This Fall

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 10th of September 2019 03:11:21 PM Filed under
Linux

There are too highly anticipated Linux smartphones currently in development namely Purism Librem 5 and Pine64 Pinephone. The first one, based on NXP i.MX 8M processor is fairly pricey ($699) partly because of better specifications, but mostly because the company handles software development internally, while Allwinner A64 Pinephone has somewhat lower specifications, but a much lower $150 price tag as software development is done by the community.

Neither phones are available, and until a few days ago there were no clear launch dates. This has now changed as Purism announced Librem 5 would start shipping on September 24, while Pinephone first batch is scheduled for mid-October, which should also be the date for the launch of pre-orders, and shipment will start in November.

More in Tux Machines

Stable kernels 5.2.14, 4.19.72, 4.14.143, 4.9.192, and 4.4.192

  • Linux 5.2.14
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.14 kernel. All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
  • Linux 4.19.72
  • Linux 4.14.143
  • Linux 4.9.192
  • Linux 4.4.192

How to Check if File or Directory Exists in Bash Shell

If you are working on a Bash script that interacts with files and directories, you might encounter a situation where you need to make sure that the file or directory exists. This helps avoiding possible errors for performing certain actions on a file that doesn’t exist. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Inkscape 1.0 Beta

    Fresh and hot in f32! Come test and enjoy!

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 595

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 595 for the week of September 1 – 7, 2019. 

  • Google Moves Ahead With Contributing The MLIR Machine Learning IR To LLVM

    Back in April we wrote about MLIR as Google's new IR designed for machine learning. This intermediate representation was designed for use by any machine learning framework and now this common format is being contributed to LLVM. As noted back then, LLVM founder Chris Latner was among those at Google involved in the development of MLIR. As such, it was just a matter of time before this common IR for machine learning was ready to become part of LLVM.

  • Building team of engineers dedicated to open source broadband solutions; and embedding this team in ONF's Lab to promote open source adoption by operators

    Building team of engineers dedicated to open source broadband solutions; and embedding this team in ONF's Lab to promote open source adoption by operators

  • Analyst Watch: Is open source the great equalizer?
                       
                         

    Success in commercial open source requires a careful balance of contribution and evangelism to the ecosystem — which may contain direct competitors who leverage the code themselves — combined with the ability to upsell related tools and services.  

                         

    What matters is the open source ecosystem. Almost nothing is proprietary anymore, so value comes from net adoption. So whether you are SmartBear contributing to Swagger for APIs, or MongoDB, or Chef opening up its stack and making IaC recipes available to all on GitHub, there’s a reinvention afoot for many established vendors.  

                         

    Big companies have an increased appetite for compliance — and they are willing to pay vendors handsomely for enterprise-level support, certified builds and regular updates. They can realize the benefits of open-source software with far less risk.

  • The Many Ways Planned Obsolescence Is Sabotaging How We Preserve Internet History

    Now apply that thought process to every device you currently own—or owned just a few years ago—and you can see where this is going.

    We’re allowing the present to conspire against the past in the name of the future.

    We’re endangering nostalgia, something important to the way we see the world even as it’s frequently imperfect, due to technology that at one point was seen as a boon for progress.

    We’re making it much harder to objectively document the information in its original context. And the same companies that are forcing us into this brave new world where we’re deleting history as fast as we’re creating it should help us fix it.

    Because it will be way too late to do so later.

