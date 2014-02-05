Stable kernels 5.2.14, 4.19.72, 4.14.143, 4.9.192, and 4.4.192
Linux 5.2.14
I'm announcing the release of the 5.2.14 kernel.
All users of the 5.2 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 5.2.y git tree can be found at:
git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.2.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
Linux 4.19.72
Linux 4.14.143
Linux 4.9.192
Linux 4.4.192
