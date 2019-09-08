Ubuntu 19.10 Switching to a Full Light Theme, Ditching Dark Headerbars
The de-facto Ubuntu artwork team, made up of community enthusiasts hacking on the Yaru GTK theme, have been given the nod to invert the light Yaru theme’s header bar colour.
It means that windows which which currently looks like this:
Think it looks a lot like Adwaita, the upstream GNOME GTK theme? That’s because in a roundabout way the Yaru theme is the Adwaita theme, just with a batch of medications.
Dark header bars and positive accent colours were used to give the Adwaita base an Ubuntu flavoured topping.
But no more.
