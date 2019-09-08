Android Leftovers
Five cool Android 10 features that haven't yet arrived
The 'new' Huawei P30 Pro comes with Android 10 and a fresh two-tone design
This Trick Really Does Make Android 10's Gestures Less Terrible
EMUI 10 roadmap reveals Android 10 timeline for Huawei & Honor phones
[Update: Detailed timeline] Huawei announces EMUI 10 based on Android Q, P30 series getting beta on September 8
Android 10 settings hint at Pixel phones getting new themes soon
Google Pixel calls on Android 10 could be hindered by My Verizon app
Zattoo extends IPTV platform to Android TV Operator Tier
Buy A Sony Android TV, Get A Free Echo Dot
OnePlus TV details: Android TV, QLED, Dolby Vision, 8 speakers, remote
3SS and castLabs Launch Strategic Partnership to Deliver World-class Android TV Projects
How to set up voicemail on Android and iPhone
Want the best? Get the iPhone 11. Want a phone that just works? Go budget Android
mHealth Group to Develop an Android Version of Apple Health App
Samsung: Galaxy Fold has 'hundreds of apps', including these top Android choices
Stable kernels 5.2.14, 4.19.72, 4.14.143, 4.9.192, and 4.4.192
Librem 5 & Pinephone Linux Smartphones to Launch This Fall
There are too highly anticipated Linux smartphones currently in development namely Purism Librem 5 and Pine64 Pinephone. The first one, based on NXP i.MX 8M processor is fairly pricey ($699) partly because of better specifications, but mostly because the company handles software development internally, while Allwinner A64 Pinephone has somewhat lower specifications, but a much lower $150 price tag as software development is done by the community. Neither phones are available, and until a few days ago there were no clear launch dates. This has now changed as Purism announced Librem 5 would start shipping on September 24, while Pinephone first batch is scheduled for mid-October, which should also be the date for the launch of pre-orders, and shipment will start in November.
How to Check if File or Directory Exists in Bash Shell
If you are working on a Bash script that interacts with files and directories, you might encounter a situation where you need to make sure that the file or directory exists. This helps avoiding possible errors for performing certain actions on a file that doesn’t exist.
today's leftovers
