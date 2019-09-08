Ubuntu: Ubuntu 19.10 to Boot Faster, Machine Learning, Snapcraft Snap on Windows
Ubuntu 19.10 To Boot Faster Thanks To LZ4 Compression
Ubuntu's kernel team has decided to switch to LZ4 kernel image compression beginning with Ubuntu 19.10 in order to speed-up the boot times.
After evaluating the different compression options for the kernel image, the Ubuntu developers decided to make use of LZ4 on supported architectures for the kernel image and initramfs. Even with slower rotational storage, the much faster decompression times of LZ4 should yield benefit.
Ubuntu 19.10 Will Boot Faster Thanks to LZ4 Compression
Ubuntu 19.10 boot times from installation media will be faster thanks to the use of LZ4 decompression for kernel and initramfs.
Machine Learning Operations (MLOps): Deploy at Scale
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning adoption in the enterprise is exploding from Silicon Valley to Wall Street with diverse use cases ranging from the analysis of customer behaviour and purchase cycles to diagnosing medical conditions.
Following on from our webinar ‘Getting started with AI’, this webinar will dive into what success looks like when deploying machine learning models, including training, at scale.
Ubuntu's Snapcraft Snap Creator Tool Will Soon Get a Windows Installer
Archman Xfce 2019-09 is Released with Some Improvements and a Number of Bug Fixes
Talliana has announced the new release of Archman XFS 2019-09 on September 05, 2019 and named it “Lake with Fish”. In this release you will see a 70% centered panel at the bottom of the screen. With this panel’s smart hiding feature, the entire screen will be in your use. Also, window tasks are grouped as icon in the panel. To make the distro more elegant, they used the Surf Arch icon by default instead of the Papyrus icon set.
Raspberry Pi 4 Review and Benchmarks
A System-on-Chip (SoC) is a Central Processing Unit (CPU) with other components built into the same chip. In the RPi4 the Graphical Processor Unit (GPU) is built-in to the CPU. Nearly every component on the board can be integrated into the CPU. The Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) is made by the Arm Holdings which only develops designs. The ARM Holdings does not produce the chips but produces the designs of the processor and separate Intellectual Property (IP) Blocks. An IP Block will consist of one component. For example, an IP Block can contain the design for a USB Hub Controller. Another example would be an IP Block for Bluetooth. [...] The RPi4 is a better improvement over the RPi3 in all of the hardware upgrades made to it. There seem to be complaints about heating issues but this will occur on any type of higher end processor. If you run an RPi4 then you may want to invest in a fan to keep it cool. The uses of the RPi4 are numerous for many projects which could benefit from a small system board. The Internet has many projects listed with designs for building anything you may want. These designs can range from arcade game consoles to sensors within your house. There are also designs for robots as well. Once there are 64-bit Operating Systems available for the RPi4 then things will be more interesting. It is possible to get a 64-bit OS to work, but it requires a bit of hoops to jump through to make it work.
Programming: LLVM, Glibc, Python, Fortran and More
Krita 4.2.6 released
A bit later than expected, because of a regression found during beta testing, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.6. Over 120 people have participated in the beta test survey, so this is something we’ll repeat for the next release. Also: KIOFuse – Final Report
