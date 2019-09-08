Security: Scandals, Holes, Patches and IPFire 2.23
-
Power Outage For Federal Court Computer System Screws Up Three Months Worth Of Job Applications?!?
For years, we've talked about what a total joke the federal courts' PACER system is. That's the computer system the federal courts use for accessing court documents. It acts like it was designed in about 1998 and hasn't been touched since (and even when it was designed, it wasn't designed well). But that's not the only fucked up computer system that the federal courts use. A few years back when I was an expert witness in a federal case, I had to make use of a different US court website just to get paid by the government -- and while it's been a few years, I still remember that it required you to use Internet Explorer. Internet Explorer! It had lots of other issues as well.
-
How The Cyber Insurance Industry's Bottom Line Is Fueling Ransomware
The past decade or so has seen an explosive upward trend for the cyber insurance industry. Given the rise of malware, particularly of ransomware, it's perhaps not surprising that an insurance market sprouted up around that reality. It's gotten to the point that those of us who's day to day business is managing client networks in the SMB space are now regularly fielding requests for how to obtain cyber insurance.
-
Potential 'Mirai-style botnet' could be created via Telestar Digital Radio vulnerabilities
Two security holes in popular IoT products, relating to telnet, open ports and weak hardcoded passwords reminiscent of the methods used by the Mirai botnet, reveal just how vulnerable IoT devices remain
-
Security updates for Tuesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (docker.io, icedtea-web, and trafficserver), openSUSE (opera), Red Hat (bind, firefox, go-toolset:rhel8, kernel, nghttp2, and polkit), SUSE (buildah, curl, java-1_7_1-ibm, and skopeo), and Ubuntu (freetype, memcached, python2.7, python3.4, and python2.7, python3.5, python3.6, python3.7).
-
IPFire 2.23 – Core Update 135 Released
Michael Tremer has announced the new release of IPFire 2.23 – Core Update 135 on Sep 04, 2019.
-
Archman Xfce 2019-09 is Released with Some Improvements and a Number of Bug Fixes
Talliana has announced the new release of Archman XFS 2019-09 on September 05, 2019 and named it “Lake with Fish”. In this release you will see a 70% centered panel at the bottom of the screen. With this panel’s smart hiding feature, the entire screen will be in your use. Also, window tasks are grouped as icon in the panel. To make the distro more elegant, they used the Surf Arch icon by default instead of the Papyrus icon set.
Raspberry Pi 4 Review and Benchmarks
A System-on-Chip (SoC) is a Central Processing Unit (CPU) with other components built into the same chip. In the RPi4 the Graphical Processor Unit (GPU) is built-in to the CPU. Nearly every component on the board can be integrated into the CPU. The Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) is made by the Arm Holdings which only develops designs. The ARM Holdings does not produce the chips but produces the designs of the processor and separate Intellectual Property (IP) Blocks. An IP Block will consist of one component. For example, an IP Block can contain the design for a USB Hub Controller. Another example would be an IP Block for Bluetooth. [...] The RPi4 is a better improvement over the RPi3 in all of the hardware upgrades made to it. There seem to be complaints about heating issues but this will occur on any type of higher end processor. If you run an RPi4 then you may want to invest in a fan to keep it cool. The uses of the RPi4 are numerous for many projects which could benefit from a small system board. The Internet has many projects listed with designs for building anything you may want. These designs can range from arcade game consoles to sensors within your house. There are also designs for robots as well. Once there are 64-bit Operating Systems available for the RPi4 then things will be more interesting. It is possible to get a 64-bit OS to work, but it requires a bit of hoops to jump through to make it work.
Programming: LLVM, Glibc, Python, Fortran and More
Krita 4.2.6 released
A bit later than expected, because of a regression found during beta testing, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.6. Over 120 people have participated in the beta test survey, so this is something we’ll repeat for the next release. Also: KIOFuse – Final Report
