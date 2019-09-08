AMD/Intel Linux Graphics and Performance
Another Navi 14 Workstation GPU Patch Turns Up For "Pro-XLM"
Yesterday we reported on two Navi 14 device IDs being added for "workstation SKUs" while today a third has appeared.
Yesterday were 0x7341 and 0x7347 being added for the AMDGPU driver as Navi 14 parts and the patch message acknowledging they are for workstation parts. To date AMD has not announced any Navi-based workstation products. The Navi 14 GPU is widely believed to be a low-end GPU akin to a Polaris successor and competing with NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1600 Turing series. This is while AMD continues to evolve Vega for workstation/compute purposes too.
Intel's Gallium3D Driver Gains Optimization For Helping With Java OpenGL Performance
In our recent Mesa 19.2 benchmarks of Intel's old and new (Gallium3D) OpenGL Linux drivers one of the rare areas where the new "Iris" driver performed behind the classic driver was with "j2dbench" that stresses the Java OpenGL pipeline. At the time it was unknown why the new driver was performing subpar for this Java graphics test, but now at least there's one optimization so far in addressing that shortcoming.
AMD Linux Improvements Pending Around FreeSync Low Frame Rate Compensation
Sadly too late for the upcoming Linux 5.4 merge window, but for Linux 5.5 it looks like there will be a FreeSync improvement around low-frame-rate compensation.
Sent out this morning were 25 new AMDGPU DC patches. Of these "display core" patches, there are various fixes and continued work on the Adaptive Backlight Management (ABM) but exciting us the most is the FreeSync work.
The Intel SVT-VP9 Performance Boost Across 10 Intel/AMD Systems
As a follow-up from this weekend's article about Intel's SVT-VP9 video encoder running much faster on AVX2 CPUs from both Intel and AMD, here are the results now before/after for ten different systems with this open-source CPU-based VP9 video encoder.
Archman Xfce 2019-09 is Released with Some Improvements and a Number of Bug Fixes
Talliana has announced the new release of Archman XFS 2019-09 on September 05, 2019 and named it “Lake with Fish”. In this release you will see a 70% centered panel at the bottom of the screen. With this panel’s smart hiding feature, the entire screen will be in your use. Also, window tasks are grouped as icon in the panel. To make the distro more elegant, they used the Surf Arch icon by default instead of the Papyrus icon set.
Raspberry Pi 4 Review and Benchmarks
A System-on-Chip (SoC) is a Central Processing Unit (CPU) with other components built into the same chip. In the RPi4 the Graphical Processor Unit (GPU) is built-in to the CPU. Nearly every component on the board can be integrated into the CPU. The Advanced RISC Machine (ARM) is made by the Arm Holdings which only develops designs. The ARM Holdings does not produce the chips but produces the designs of the processor and separate Intellectual Property (IP) Blocks. An IP Block will consist of one component. For example, an IP Block can contain the design for a USB Hub Controller. Another example would be an IP Block for Bluetooth. [...] The RPi4 is a better improvement over the RPi3 in all of the hardware upgrades made to it. There seem to be complaints about heating issues but this will occur on any type of higher end processor. If you run an RPi4 then you may want to invest in a fan to keep it cool. The uses of the RPi4 are numerous for many projects which could benefit from a small system board. The Internet has many projects listed with designs for building anything you may want. These designs can range from arcade game consoles to sensors within your house. There are also designs for robots as well. Once there are 64-bit Operating Systems available for the RPi4 then things will be more interesting. It is possible to get a 64-bit OS to work, but it requires a bit of hoops to jump through to make it work.
Programming: LLVM, Glibc, Python, Fortran and More
Krita 4.2.6 released
A bit later than expected, because of a regression found during beta testing, we’re releasing Krita 4.2.6. Over 120 people have participated in the beta test survey, so this is something we’ll repeat for the next release. Also: KIOFuse – Final Report
