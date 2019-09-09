Events: Purism at GUADEC, SUSECON, LibreOffice Conference, Freedom Embedded, Flock
-
Purism at GUADEC 2019
GUADEC 2019 took place in Thessaloniki, Greece, and some of Purism’s team members were there. This year’s program was excellent, with plenty of interesting presentations; among them, Tobias Bernard’s talk about adaptive patterns and GNOME apps that work well across different form factors, from phones to desktops. Below is a video of his talk, which we think you should really watch when you have a chance–and here are the slides.
-
SUSECON 2020 Registration is Now Open!
At SUSECON ’20 you will access a vast amount of technical knowledge and training as you participate in activities that enhance your skills, introduce you to new technologies, and pave the way for you to interact with peers and experts from around the world.
-
The LibreOffice Conference 2019 is underway! First stop, community meetings
The LibreOffice Conference 2019 begins! Before the main talks start tomorrow, we’re having a community meeting to talk about translating LibreOffice and spreading the word. If you’re near Almeria, Spain, come and join us…
-
Freedom Embedded: Why privacy, security, and user rights depend on software freedom
The event is free to members of Artisan's Asylum, with a $10 suggested donation from the public at the door.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Flock to Fedora ’19
Attending a tech conference is not what I’ve experienced before, but I’m sure I’ll keep doing so forever. Flock ‘19 was an amazing one to start with, meeting a flock with same interest always gets you an amazing time. I’ll be sharing down some of the things that I took away from Flock to Fedora ‘19
The community planned a tonne of talks for everyone to attend, unfortunately, it was impossible to attend all of them. These are the talks that I decided to attend.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 598 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Davidlohr Bueso: Linux v5.2: Performance Goodies
This applies the idea that in most cases, a rwsem will be uncontended (single threaded). For example, experimentation showed that page fault paths really expect this. The change itself makes the code basically not read in a cacheline in a tight loop over and over. Note however that this can be a double edged sword, as microbenchmarks have show performance deterioration upon high amounts of tasks, albeit mainly pathological workloads.
PHP Creator Rasmus Lerdorf Shares Lessons Learned from the Last 25 Years
This year’s annual phpDay Italian PHP conference in Verona ended with a surprisingly reflective talk from the original creator of PHP. As the closing speaker, 50-year-old Rasmus Lerdorf looked back over the web backend programming language’s last 25 years, and offered some lessons learned from the evolution of a humble hypertext preprocessor into a major player in the infrastructure of the web. But besides sharing his stories about a lifetime in tech and the changes that rocked our world, Lerdorf also offered his own perspective on what it all had meant, and even some good advice for newer generations of hopeful young hackers who might also want to change the world themselves.
Python Programming: Django 3.0 Alpha, PyGame and More
today's leftovers: LFS, Games, Shows and Government's Use of Containers
Recent comments
7 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago