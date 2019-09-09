Davidlohr Bueso: Linux v5.2: Performance Goodies
This applies the idea that in most cases, a rwsem will be uncontended (single threaded). For example, experimentation showed that page fault paths really expect this. The change itself makes the code basically not read in a cacheline in a tight loop over and over. Note however that this can be a double edged sword, as microbenchmarks have show performance deterioration upon high amounts of tasks, albeit mainly pathological workloads.
PHP Creator Rasmus Lerdorf Shares Lessons Learned from the Last 25 Years
This year’s annual phpDay Italian PHP conference in Verona ended with a surprisingly reflective talk from the original creator of PHP.
As the closing speaker, 50-year-old Rasmus Lerdorf looked back over the web backend programming language’s last 25 years, and offered some lessons learned from the evolution of a humble hypertext preprocessor into a major player in the infrastructure of the web.
But besides sharing his stories about a lifetime in tech and the changes that rocked our world, Lerdorf also offered his own perspective on what it all had meant, and even some good advice for newer generations of hopeful young hackers who might also want to change the world themselves.
Python Programming: Django 3.0 Alpha, PyGame and More
-
Django 3.0 alpha 1 is now available. It represents the first stage in the 3.0 release cycle and is an opportunity for you to try out the changes coming in Django 3.0.
Django 3.0 has a raft of new features which you can read about in the in-development 3.0 release notes.
-
Movement is part of a large portion of games. When jumping between platforms, shooting against a horde of enemies, piloting a space ship and running through the streets, we are causing movement and interacting with the game environment, applying action and causing reactions.
This chapter is to describe the basics of moving objects across the screen and their interaction with other elements through collision detection.
-
This tutorial explains Python list comprehension in no more than 2 minutes. It is the fastest method to search a list, apply some condition, and return a new list with selected elements.
You may find it similar to Python filter() method that filters values based on some condition. However, list comprehension has a powerful syntax which gives more options.
-
If you’ve worked on a Python project that has more than one file, chances are you’ve had to use an import statement before. Even for Pythonistas with a couple of projects under their belt, imports can be confusing!
If you’re reading this because you’d like to gain a deeper understanding of imports in Python, particularly absolute and relative imports, then you’ve come to the right place! In this tutorial, you’ll learn the differences between the two, as well as their pros and cons.
today's leftovers: LFS, Games, Shows and Government's Use of Containers
-
Linux From Scratch (LFS) is a project that provides you with step-by-step instructions for building your own custom Linux system, entirely from source code.
The Linux From Scratch community announces the release of LFS Version 9.0 on Sep 01, 2019.
Toolchain updates to glibc-2.30, and gcc-9.2.0 is a major changes in this release.
In total, 33 packages were updated since the last release.
-
Growing Pains, a platformer where you're growing constantly as you rush to finish each level before getting stuck is now available on Linux.
Originally released on Steam by Smudged Cat Games back in 2014, they didn't actually have any plan to bring it to Linux. However, game porter Ethan Lee recently updated two other Smudged Cat Games titles (Adventures of Shuggy and Gateways) and they announced on Twitter that they ported Growing Pains "just because"—okay then!
-
After successfully crowdfunding on Kickstarter back in 2017, Blasphemous is now out but sadly the Linux version is currently delayed.
There seemed to be no mention of this before, which likely would have been quite frustrating if you were a Kickstarter backer. Speaking about it when queried on Steam, the publisher Team 17 said it is coming but they have no current date for when that will happen. The developer, The Game Kitchen, have also today put out a Kickstarter update post to mention "Due to circumstances out of our control, Mac and Linux are not going to be publicly available at launch, but they will be really soon.".
-
Tony Bemus, Tom Lawrence, Phil Porada and Jay LaCroix Sound bites by Mike Tanner
-
Welcome to Episode 301 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this episode, the hosts have an in-depth talk with Andy Taylor, MW0MWZ, the author and maintainer of the Pi-Star project. Pi-Star is a Linux operating system and application suite for single-board computers which creates a hotspot for digital VHF and UHF operation. We quickly discover this topic requires more than one deep dive so this will be the first in a series on Pi-Star and digital operation.
-
Far from a passing fad, containers are a logical outgrowth of the huge success of virtualization and can help to solve a wide range of operational problems, including deployment, scalability and patching.
Government IT managers with a broad portfolio of existing applications should explore how to take advantage of the benefits of container technology. When moving from one computing environment to another, applications may not always run as programmed. But containers collect code and all related dependencies into one virtual package so that an application runs smoothly wherever it’s deployed, from one cloud to another.
Here are some best practices for optimizing container use to achieve quick wins in your environment.
Recent comments
7 min 19 sec ago
1 hour 37 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
4 hours 4 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
5 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
20 hours 3 min ago
20 hours 28 min ago