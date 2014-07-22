New Apple iPhone? Please! Get the best, pay less: Android
Here's the simple truth: The iPhone 11 brings nothing new to the table. If you want a top-of-the-line phone, you'll do just as well, if not better, with a Pixel 4 or Samsung Galaxy Note 10. And, if you really want a phone that's going to catch people's eyes, and make them go "Whoa!", then get a Samsung Galaxy Fold and hope Samsung's got all the bugs out of this foldable beauty.
Jason and I do agree on one thing: You don't need to pay a mint for a good smartphone. Unfortunately, except for the iPhone 7, Apple doesn't offer reasonably priced phones. If you want to be smart with your money, get an inexpensive Android phone.
A decent Android phone won't be as swanky as an iPhone 11, but it will do everything Apple's latest and greatest do for a lot less.
RK3399 hacker board upgrade adds 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
FriendlyElec has released an upgraded version of its Rockchip RK3399 based SBC, the NanoPi-M4. Called NanoPi M4V2, the new $70 board is mostly identical to its predecessor, but offers 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, along with two user buttons for power and recovery. A little over a year ago, FriendlyElec rolled out its third RK3399 based SBC of 2018, the NanoPi-M4. The board seemed to hit on a sweet spot tradeoff in terms of an affordable SBC with a decent amount of RAM. Now the company has launched an upgraded version, the NanoPi-M4 that has 4GB or RAM while moving to the more advanced LPDDR4, in contrast to the NanoPi M4’s LPDDR3. While the NanoPi-M4 costs $75 in its 4GB version ($50 for 2GB), the new NanoPi-M4V2 with 4GB costs only $70. The new board adds two new users buttons—for power and recovery—that were not on the original NanoPi-M4. Other differences on the new NanoPi M4V2 include 2×2 MIMO support and an inconsequential heavier weight of 50.62 grams (versus 47.70g). Also: $70 NanoPi M4V2 SBC Gets 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, Power & Recovery Buttons
Latest Akademy and GUADEC Reports
Server: Red Hat, Intel and SUSE
Davidlohr Bueso: Linux v5.2: Performance Goodies
This applies the idea that in most cases, a rwsem will be uncontended (single threaded). For example, experimentation showed that page fault paths really expect this. The change itself makes the code basically not read in a cacheline in a tight loop over and over. Note however that this can be a double edged sword, as microbenchmarks have show performance deterioration upon high amounts of tasks, albeit mainly pathological workloads.
