Games: Red Death, Golf With Your Friends, Optimus and SteamVR
-
Civilization VI just got a Battle Royale mode in the September update that's live now
Beware of the Red Death, a new official mode in Civilization VI. No this is not a joke, Civ just got a Battle Royale mode. A free mode for everyone too, you don't need any expansions for it.
In this brand new mode, there's a scary radioactive mass that's covering the planet. There's a zone that's safe—for now. Every so often, it will shrink and you need to stay inside it to avoid the Red Death. The world is a dangerous place here too, with corrosive oceans and lakes too so you need to get across quickly. This mode entirely does away with actually building up a civilization. Instead, you scout across the map for City Ruins, Raider Camps and Supply Drops to build up a little army.
[...]
Something to note, is that Civilization VI doesn't seem to run on Arch/Manjaro directly from Steam.
-
Golf With Your Friends just had a massive Space themed update
Being in space shouldn't be a barrier for Golf apparently, as Golf With Your Friends from Blacklight Interactive just went where no Golf Ball has gone before.
This big Space themed update is out now for the amusing Early Access title adding in: 18 entirely new holes to try out, over 150 new set pieces for making your own courses, Ball Spinning was added to Custom Games and The Randomizer power-up was added for you to mess with your friends and change the shape of their ball.
-
The handy NVIDIA Optimus GPU switcher just added support for more Linux desktops
Remember we recently wrote about the MATE Optimus GPU switcher being developed by Martin Wimpress of Canonical? Well, it just keeps getting better.
The fun feature added in the previous update was support for on-demand switching, which was added in a recent NVIDIA driver update. Wimpress hasn't stopped though, with two more releases being put out since our little news tip.
-
Valve have released a big new 1.7 version of SteamVR
Bringing together a ton of updates from all the recent Beta releases, a big new release of SteamVR is out for everyone further refining the VR experience overall.
This time around SteamVR gained a simplified user experience, Valve said their aim here is to "more clearly and consistently communicate general VR and specific device status" along with an improved VR display view, with a new docked preview and full-screen mode. A bunch of icons were updated, with support for high-DPI displays and more.
For Valve's own Index HMD, there's now a Brightness Control setting for you to set in-headset. They also enabled column correction to help with vertical "screendoor", both of which need a firmware update.
-
