Beware of the Red Death, a new official mode in Civilization VI. No this is not a joke, Civ just got a Battle Royale mode. A free mode for everyone too, you don't need any expansions for it.

In this brand new mode, there's a scary radioactive mass that's covering the planet. There's a zone that's safe—for now. Every so often, it will shrink and you need to stay inside it to avoid the Red Death. The world is a dangerous place here too, with corrosive oceans and lakes too so you need to get across quickly. This mode entirely does away with actually building up a civilization. Instead, you scout across the map for City Ruins, Raider Camps and Supply Drops to build up a little army.

[...]

Something to note, is that Civilization VI doesn't seem to run on Arch/Manjaro directly from Steam.