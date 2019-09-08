Language Selection

Screencasts and Shows: Debian 10.1 KDE Run Through, LINUX Unplugged and mintCast

  • Debian 10.1 KDE Run Through

    In this video, we are looking at Debian 10.1. Enjoy!

  • Manjaro Levels Up | LINUX Unplugged 318

    It’s offical, Manjaro is a legitmate buisness; so what happens next? We chat with Phil from the project about their huge news.

    Plus we share some big news of our own, and the strange feels we get from Chrome OS.

    Special Guests: Brent Gervais, Ell Marquez, and Philip Muller.

  • mintCast 317 – Yak Shaving

    This week, in our Wanderings, Toyam (Void Linux maintainer) shaves a yak and gets to soldering, I blew up and recovered my Mint install, Tony’s been editing audio and LUGing, Josh has been playing with Windows Subsystem for Linux , and Joe finally gets the Note 10

    Then, in our news we cover the Linux Mint Monthly News, exFAT in the kernel, iPhone and Android exploits and the new Pinebook Pro

    In security, we talk Firefox and why you should give it another try

Programming: Python, Ansible Modules and LLDB

  • Sunsetting Python 2

    We are volunteers who make and take care of the Python programming language. We have decided that January 1, 2020, will be the day that we sunset Python 2. That means that we will not improve it anymore after that day, even if someone finds a security problem in it. You should upgrade to Python 3 as soon as you can.

  • Monitoring traffic of your Github repositories using Python and Google Cloud Platform — Part 1

    It is an article about monitoring your Github open-source repositories traffic. Unfortunately, you can see these statistics only by accessing each repository step by step. You may not want to access them at all? But if you do, you can use this small tool.

  • wxPython – Creating a PDF Merger / Splitter Utility

    The Portable Document Format (PDF) is a well-known format popularized by Adobe. It purports to create a document that should render the same across platforms.

  • The weekly Python news report

    Django 3.0 alpha 1 is now available. The first stage in the 3.0 release cycle is ready for you to use.

  • Python Anywhere: Our new CPU API

    We received many requests from PythonAnywhere users to make it possible to programmatically monitor usage of CPU credit, so we decided to add a new endpoint to our experimental API. The first step when using the API is to get an API token -- this is what you use to authenticate yourself with our servers when using it. To do that, log in to PythonAnywhere, and go to the "Account" page using the link at the top right.

  • Test and Code: 87: Paths to Parametrization - from one test to many

    There's a cool feature of pytest called parametrization. It's totally one of the superpowers of pytest. It's actually a handful of features, and there are a few ways to approach it. Parametrization is the ability to take one test, and send lots of different input datasets into the code under test, and maybe even have different output checks, all within the same test that you developed in the simple test case. Super powerful, but something since there's a few approaches to it, a tad tricky to get the hang of.

  • 10 Ansible modules you need to know

    Ansible is an open source IT configuration management and automation platform. It uses human-readable YAML templates so users can program repetitive tasks to happen automatically without having to learn an advanced programming language. Ansible is agentless, which means the nodes it manages do not require any software to be installed on them. This eliminates potential security vulnerabilities and makes overall management smoother. Ansible modules are standalone scripts that can be used inside an Ansible playbook. A playbook consists of a play, and a play consists of tasks. These concepts may seem confusing if you're new to Ansible, but as you begin writing and working more with playbooks, they will become familiar.

  • How to debug where a function returns using LLDB from the command line

Games: Red Death, Golf With Your Friends, Optimus and SteamVR

  • Civilization VI just got a Battle Royale mode in the September update that's live now

    Beware of the Red Death, a new official mode in Civilization VI. No this is not a joke, Civ just got a Battle Royale mode. A free mode for everyone too, you don't need any expansions for it. In this brand new mode, there's a scary radioactive mass that's covering the planet. There's a zone that's safe—for now. Every so often, it will shrink and you need to stay inside it to avoid the Red Death. The world is a dangerous place here too, with corrosive oceans and lakes too so you need to get across quickly. This mode entirely does away with actually building up a civilization. Instead, you scout across the map for City Ruins, Raider Camps and Supply Drops to build up a little army. [...] Something to note, is that Civilization VI doesn't seem to run on Arch/Manjaro directly from Steam.

  • Golf With Your Friends just had a massive Space themed update

    Being in space shouldn't be a barrier for Golf apparently, as Golf With Your Friends from Blacklight Interactive just went where no Golf Ball has gone before. This big Space themed update is out now for the amusing Early Access title adding in: 18 entirely new holes to try out, over 150 new set pieces for making your own courses, Ball Spinning was added to Custom Games and The Randomizer power-up was added for you to mess with your friends and change the shape of their ball.

  • The handy NVIDIA Optimus GPU switcher just added support for more Linux desktops

    Remember we recently wrote about the MATE Optimus GPU switcher being developed by Martin Wimpress of Canonical? Well, it just keeps getting better. The fun feature added in the previous update was support for on-demand switching, which was added in a recent NVIDIA driver update. Wimpress hasn't stopped though, with two more releases being put out since our little news tip.

  • Valve have released a big new 1.7 version of SteamVR

    Bringing together a ton of updates from all the recent Beta releases, a big new release of SteamVR is out for everyone further refining the VR experience overall. This time around SteamVR gained a simplified user experience, Valve said their aim here is to "more clearly and consistently communicate general VR and specific device status" along with an improved VR display view, with a new docked preview and full-screen mode. A bunch of icons were updated, with support for high-DPI displays and more. For Valve's own Index HMD, there's now a Brightness Control setting for you to set in-headset. They also enabled column correction to help with vertical "screendoor", both of which need a firmware update.

