Programming: Python, Ansible Modules and LLDB
Sunsetting Python 2
We are volunteers who make and take care of the Python programming language. We have decided that January 1, 2020, will be the day that we sunset Python 2. That means that we will not improve it anymore after that day, even if someone finds a security problem in it. You should upgrade to Python 3 as soon as you can.
Monitoring traffic of your Github repositories using Python and Google Cloud Platform — Part 1
It is an article about monitoring your Github open-source repositories traffic. Unfortunately, you can see these statistics only by accessing each repository step by step. You may not want to access them at all? But if you do, you can use this small tool.
wxPython – Creating a PDF Merger / Splitter Utility
The Portable Document Format (PDF) is a well-known format popularized by Adobe. It purports to create a document that should render the same across platforms.
The weekly Python news report
Django 3.0 alpha 1 is now available. The first stage in the 3.0 release cycle is ready for you to use.
Python Anywhere: Our new CPU API
We received many requests from PythonAnywhere users to make it possible to programmatically monitor usage of CPU credit, so we decided to add a new endpoint to our experimental API.
The first step when using the API is to get an API token -- this is what you use to authenticate yourself with our servers when using it. To do that, log in to PythonAnywhere, and go to the "Account" page using the link at the top right.
Test and Code: 87: Paths to Parametrization - from one test to many
There's a cool feature of pytest called parametrization.
It's totally one of the superpowers of pytest.
It's actually a handful of features, and there are a few ways to approach it.
Parametrization is the ability to take one test, and send lots of different input datasets into the code under test, and maybe even have different output checks, all within the same test that you developed in the simple test case.
Super powerful, but something since there's a few approaches to it, a tad tricky to get the hang of.
10 Ansible modules you need to know
Ansible is an open source IT configuration management and automation platform. It uses human-readable YAML templates so users can program repetitive tasks to happen automatically without having to learn an advanced programming language.
Ansible is agentless, which means the nodes it manages do not require any software to be installed on them. This eliminates potential security vulnerabilities and makes overall management smoother.
Ansible modules are standalone scripts that can be used inside an Ansible playbook. A playbook consists of a play, and a play consists of tasks. These concepts may seem confusing if you're new to Ansible, but as you begin writing and working more with playbooks, they will become familiar.
How to debug where a function returns using LLDB from the command line
