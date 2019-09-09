Games: Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac, Age of Grit and More
Try the demo of the amusingly quirky point & click adventure Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac
Edgar - Bokbok in Boulzac is an upcoming in-development point and click adventure game, one that I came across recently and it's well worth taking a look at the demo.
Seems it's one entirely missed by us here at GamingOnLinux, with it appearing on Steam earlier this year and a Linux demo being added back in May.
Seems like Discord's new "Go Live" feature is not coming to the Linux version
Recently, the voice & text chat app Discord released a pretty fun sounding new feature called "Go Live" which sadly seems like Linux will miss out on.
Go Live is a feature that allows you to share your game screen with a group of friends on a Discord channel, have them join the chat for it and watch you play. Like smaller and more intimate version of Twitch, only it's just for Discord.
Tweeting out about this new feature last week, the official Discord Twitter said "We just rolled out Go Live to... 100% of you! Everyone can now launch a game, click a button, and start streaming to their friends."
Harebrained Schemes continue to tweak BATTLETECH with a new update out
Ready for one more turn? Harebrained Schemes have some new tweaks ready in the BATTLETECH 1.7 update that's out now.
It's not a huge update, mostly about giving all their mechs a little spit and polish. The AI has seen a couple of improvements this time including their ability to avoid a potential ECM exploit, ECM carriers actually work a little better at keeping allies cloaked, pathfinding fixes in missions where the AI might become stuck and updated lance role tags for some mechs.
Something I'm sure a lot of people will appreciate, is their focus on improving performance too. Both the UI rendering and particle systems went through a bunch of optimizations for this update so hopefully it will be smoother overall.
Age of Grit is a stylish steampunk turn-based, tactical RPG with airship combat
Released into Early Access recently, Age of Grit gives Steampunk a little cowboy-themed makeover with turn-based airship combat and it's supporting Linux too.
Another game crowdfunded on Kickstarter, where Age of Grit managed to get funded back in 2014 so it's been in development for quite a while now. Nearly five years after the end of the Kickstarter and it's entered Early Access on Steam.
Tales From The Platform Wars: Steam Dev Says Calling 'Metro Exodus' Epic Exclusive Unfair Wasn't Intended To Incite
With us now getting on into nearly a year of the new PC gaming platform war between Valve's Steam platform and the Epic Store, you might have forgotten how this all got kicked off. Before Epic pulled a Healthcare.gov with its platform release, and before crowdfunding efforts to fund PC games began taking a hit, and even before this whole thing transformed into mostly a PR war being fought with the PC gaming fanbase, there was Metro Exodus. The game was the first major title to announce an Epic Store exclusive deal for 6 months and that announcement came shortly after the game also became available for pre-order on Steam. This, understandably, pissed off a great many people. Including, it seems, the folks at Steam, who put out a statement on the game's page. The results were as predictable as the sun rising in the East.
Android Leftovers
Canonical Fixes Linux 4.15 Kernel Regression in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and 16.04 LTS
Earlier this month, Canonical published major Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Linux operating systems, addressing no less than 28 security vulnerabilities. However, one of the patches also introduced a regression causing the Linux kernel 4.15 on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS systems to crash when handling fragmented packets. "USN 4115-1 fixed vulnerabilities in the Linux 4.15 kernel for Ubuntu 18.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS. Unfortunately, as part of the update, a regression was introduced that caused a kernel crash when handling fragmented packets in some situations. This update addresses the issue. We apologize for the inconvenience," said Canonical in the security advisory.
My Ubuntu Reached EOL, What Should I Do?
If your Ubuntu version reached its End of Life (EOL), it will not install software anymore. You can still use the system without time limit but you cannot get more applications nor security updates. This article explains with example to take care of Ubuntu 14.10 "Utopic Unicorn" which has been EOL since 2015 so it can install programs once again (but without updates). This tutorial can be used for other EOLed versions of Ubuntu for example 10.10 or 17.04. I hope this helps. Each Ubuntu release has support duration, meaning, a certain period of time where Canonical provides software repository (including security updates) for it. When the support duration ended, it is called End Of Life, meaning Canonical deletes the repository (including security updates) for it. Once your Ubuntu system reached EOL, you cannot install software anymore nor receive any updates. For example, in 2019, versions considered EOL are 12.10, 14.10, and 17.04, among others.
Ubuntu 19.10 "Eoan Ermine" Promises More Boot Speed Improvements
According to Colin Ian King, the Ubuntu Kernel Team worked hard during the past few months to find a faster compression/decompression algorithm for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 (Eoan Ermine) operating system, which will hit the streets later this fall on October 17th. The Ubuntu Kernel Team benchmarked six compression methods for the initramfs, including BZIP2, GZIP, LZ4, LZMA, LZMO and XZ, to measure the loading time of the Linux kernel, as well as the decompression time. The benchmarking was conducted on x86 configurations using the x86 TSC (Time Stamp Counter).
