Programming: Rust, Django, Flask/Heroku and PyCharm
This Week in Rust 303
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed.
Develop with Django 2 and Python 3 in a container with Red Hat Enterprise Linux
In my previous article, Run Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 in a container on RHEL 7, I showed how to start developing with the latest versions of languages, databases, and web servers available with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 even if you are still running RHEL 7. In this article, I’ll build on that base to show how to get started with Django 2 using the current RHEL 8 application stream versions of Python 3 and PostgreSQL 10.
From my perspective, using Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 application streams in containers is preferable to using software collections on RHEL 7. While you need to get comfortable with containers, all of the software installs in the locations you’d expect. There is no need to use scl commands to manage the selected software version. Instead, each container gets an isolated user space. You don’t have to worry about conflicting versions.
In this article, I show you how to create a Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 Django container with Buildah, and run it with Podman. The code is stored on your local machine and mapped into the container when it runs. You can edit the code on your local machine as you would any other application. Because it is mapped via a volume mount, the changes you make to the code are immediately visible from the container, which is convenient for dynamic languages that don’t need to be compiled.
Deploying a Flask Application to Heroku
In this tutorial you will learn how to deploy a Flask application to Heroku. The app can be as simple as a "Hello World" app to a social media monitoring platform!
Nowadays there is no business that doesn't have a web app to help it a reach greater audience, or maybe provide its services through an online portal.
Today you are about to learn how to make an API using Flask as a case study for how to deploy your app on Heroku.
Real Python: Python vs C++: Selecting the Right Tool for the Job
Are you a C++ developer comparing Python vs C++? Are you looking at Python and wondering what all the fuss is about? Do you wonder how Python compares to the concepts you already know? Or perhaps you have a bet on who would win if you locked C++ and Python in a cage and let them battle it out? Then this article is for you!
PyCharm 2019.2.2
PyCharm 2019.2.2 is now available. This version solves regression issues and improves Jupyter Notebook configuration experience.
Servers: "Docker Not Doomed?" and Some IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Openwashing Attempts by Proprietary Vendors
Security Leftovers
AMD "Trusted Memory Zone" Encrypted vRAM Support Coming To Their Linux GPU Driver
AMD Trusted Memory Zone support is a new feature being worked on for their open-source graphics driver that works in conjunction with the graphics hardware for being able to encrypt portions of the video memory. Trusted Memory Zone (TMZ) support appears to be present going back to the original Vega graphics processors but this is the first time we're seeing it implemented on the Linux side. Trusted Memory Zone protects the contents of TMZ'ed pages from being read by the CPU (non-GPU) clients and fend off writes to the protected pages. AMD TMZ support is being used to offer secure buffer object support on Linux. Also: AMD Navi 14 Workstation Graphics Cards Discovered In Linux Driver Update
