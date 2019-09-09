Internet: New Curl, Chrome and Firefox Features
Daniel Stenberg: curl 7.66.0 – the parallel HTTP/3 future is here
I personally have not done this many commits to curl in a single month (August 2019) for over three years. This increased activity is of course primarily due to the merge of and work with the HTTP/3 code. And yet, that is still only in its infancy…
Chrome 77 Released With Serial API, WebVR 1.1 & Any Element Can Provide Form Data
Google has rolled out Chrome 77 into their stable channel as the newest version of their lightning fast web browser for Linux.
Chrome 77 now supports any HTML element providing form data via the "formdata" event, various security improvements, a Serial API for interacting with devices connected to physical or virtual serial ports, WebVR 1.1 support, tab sharing between devices, and a variety of other improvements.
Chrome for Android Update
Hi, everyone! We've just released Chrome 77 (77.0.3865.73) for Android: it'll become available on Google Play over the next few weeks.
Chrome 77 for Mac, Windows rolling out: ‘Send this page’ sharing, new favicon animation, more
Google is rolling out the latest version of Chrome for Mac, Windows, and Linux. Chrome 77 more widely introduces the “Send this page” cross-device sharing...
Google Chrome 77 Is Out for Linux, Android, Windows & Mac with 52 Security Fixes
Google has promoted the Chrome 77 web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including Linux, Android, Windows, and Mac.
Google Chrome 77 introduces several performance enhancements to speed up your browsing experience, including new performance metrics that helps web developers measure how fast the content of a web page loads so you can access it faster than ever, as well as new form capabilities to support custom form controls.
"It has not always been easy for developers to measure how quickly the main content of a web page loads and is visible to users. The usefulness of existing metrics varies. Some metrics are only measurable in a lab, while others tell nothing about content that users care about. Consider the example below, taken from a DevTools performance audit," said Google.
Additionally, Google Chrome 77 introduces new origin trials that lets you to try new Chrome features before they are released and give feedback to the web standards community on their usability, effectiveness, and practicality. Users will be able to register for the origin trials here.
Google Unveils DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) Plan, Mozilla's Faces Criticism
Google has announced that they would soon be performing a trial of utilizing DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) in the Google Chrome browser. This experiment will be conducted in Chrome 78 and will attempt to upgrade a user's DNS server to a corresponding DoH server, and if available, use that for DNS resolution.
For those unfamiliar with DoH, it allows DNS resolution to be conducted over encrypted HTTPS connections rather than through the normal plain text DNS lookups.
Mozilla Reps Community: Rep of the Month – July 2019
Please join us in congratulating Bhuvana Meenakshi Koteeswaran, Rep of the Month for July 2019!
Bhuvana is from Salem, India. She joined the Reps program at the end of 2017 and since then she has been involved with Virtual and Augmented Reality projects.
Servers: "Docker Not Doomed?" and Some IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Openwashing Attempts by Proprietary Vendors
Security Leftovers
AMD "Trusted Memory Zone" Encrypted vRAM Support Coming To Their Linux GPU Driver
AMD Trusted Memory Zone support is a new feature being worked on for their open-source graphics driver that works in conjunction with the graphics hardware for being able to encrypt portions of the video memory. Trusted Memory Zone (TMZ) support appears to be present going back to the original Vega graphics processors but this is the first time we're seeing it implemented on the Linux side. Trusted Memory Zone protects the contents of TMZ'ed pages from being read by the CPU (non-GPU) clients and fend off writes to the protected pages. AMD TMZ support is being used to offer secure buffer object support on Linux. Also: AMD Navi 14 Workstation Graphics Cards Discovered In Linux Driver Update
