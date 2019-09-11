Top 20 Funny Steam Games For Kids To Play Right Now [on Linux]
GNOME 3.34
-
GNOME 3.34 is the latest version of GNOME 3, and is the result of 6 months’ hard work by the GNOME community. It contains major new features, as well as many smaller improvements and bug fixes. In total, the release incorporates 23929 changes, made by approximately 777 contributors.
3.34 has been named “Thessaloniki” in recognition of this year’s GUADEC organizing team. GUADEC is GNOME’s primary annual conference and is only possible due to the amazing work of local volunteers. This year’s event was held in Thessaloniki, Greece, and was a big success. Thank you, Team Thessaloniki!
-
The latest version of GNOME 3 has been released today. Version 3.34 contains six months of work by the GNOME community and includes many improvements, performance improvements and new features.
-
The GNOME Project is proud to announce the release of GNOME 3.34, Θεσσαλονίκη
(Thessaloniki).
This release brings performance improvements in the shell, Drag-And-Drop in
the overview, improved mouse and keybord accessibility, previews in the
background panel, support for systemd user sessions, and more.
Improvements to core GNOME applications include new icons, sandboxed browsing
in Web, gapless playback in Music, support for bidirectional text in the
Terminal, more featured applications in Software, and more.
For more information about the changes in GNOME 3.34, you can visit
the release notes:
https://help.gnome.org/misc/release-notes/3.34/
GNOME 3.34 will be available shortly in many distributions. If you want
to try it today, you can use the Fedora 31 beta that will be available soon
or the openSUSE nightly live images which include GNOME 3.34.
https://www.gnome.org/getting-gnome/
http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/development/31/Workstation/x86_64/iso/
http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/GNOME:/Medias/images/iso/?P=GNOME_Next*
To try the very latest developments in GNOME, you can also use Fedora
Silverblue, whose rawhide branch always includes the latest GNOME packages.
https://kojipkgs.fedoraproject.org/compose/rawhide/latest-Fedora-Rawhide/compose/Silverblue/x86_64/iso/
If you are interested in building applications for GNOME 3.34, you can
use the GNOME 3.34 Flatpak SDK, which is available in the sdk.gnome.org
repository.
This six-month effort wouldn't have been possible without the whole
GNOME community, made of contributors and friends from all around the
world: developers, designers, documentation writers, usability and
accessibility specialists, translators, maintainers, students, system
administrators, companies, artists, testers and last, but not least,
our users.
GNOME would not exist without all of you. Thank you to everyone!
Our next release, GNOME 3.36, is planned for March 2020. Until then,
enjoy GNOME 3.34!
the GNOME Release Team
-
Red Hat developer Matthias Clasen has just announced the release of GNOME 3.34 as this widely anticipated update to the GNOME 3 desktop environment.
Making GNOME 3.34 particularly exciting is the plethora of optimizations/fixes in tow with this six-month update. Equally exciting are a ton of improvements and additions around the Wayland support to ensure its performance and feature parity to X11. GNOME 3.34 also brings other improvements line sandboxed browsing with Epiphany, GNOME Music enhancements, GNOME Software improvements, nd a ton of other refinements throughout GNOME Shell, Mutter, and the many GNOME applications.
-
The GNOME Project announced today the release and general availability of the highly anticipated GNOME 3.34 desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems.
GNOME 3.34 is dubbed "Thessaloniki" after the host city of the GUADEC (GNOME User and Developer European Conference) 2019 event and it's a major release that adds numerous new features and improvements. It's been in development of the past six months and comes as a drop-in replacement for the GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" desktop environment series with many new features.
"The latest version of GNOME 3 has been released today. Version 3.34 contains six months of work by the GNOME community and includes many improvements, performance improvements and new features," reads today's announcement. "Highlights from this release include visual refreshes for a number of applications, including the desktop itself. The background selection settings also received a redesign, making it easier to select custom backgrounds."
-
And it’s here; the new GNOME 3.34 release is now officially available, six months after development first began.
And the biggest change on offer in GNOME 3.34 isn’t one you can see, but it is one you can feel: speed.
Now, yes: each new release of this particular desktop environment comes carrying claims of “faster” or “better performance”. And those claims don’t always feel accurate.
Graphics: NVIDIA, Mesa and AMD
-
While the NVIDIA 435 series is now stable, for those sticking to the previous NVIDIA 430 driver series that is their current "long-lived" driver branch, a new version is available.
NVIDIA 430.50 was released on Wednesday as the latest Linux driver release in this driver series supported for an extended period of time. The only listed change for the NVIDIA 430.50 Linux driver is fixing the display color range handling for pre-Turing GPUs. When limiting the color range via the NVIDIA-Settings GUI, the output pixel values will now be properly clamped to the CTA range.
-
The third release candidate of the belated Mesa 19.2 is now available while a fourth and likely final RC is expected next week while the stable release of this quarterly Mesa3D update should be out at month's end.
Mesa 19.2-RC3 back-ports the new support for DriConf in Intel's Vulkan driver (for a workaround with GfxBench), various NIR fixes, a GLX segmentation fault is fixed, a few RADV and RadeonSI fixes (including Navi/GFX10 fixes for RadeonSI), and the Intel glthread crash fix for KDE's KWin.
-
AMD developers are looking at finally re-enabling the LRU bulk moves functionality in their AMDGPU Linux kernel graphics driver that has the ability to help with performance.
The LRU bulk moves patches were posted back in August of 2018 with the ability to help improve OpenCL and Vulkan performance for Radeon graphics. But prior to the release of the Linux 5.0 kernel that functionality was disabled for bugs.
today's leftovers
-
As mentioned in yesterday?s new report, Ubuntu?s community design team have elected to change the look of Ubuntu. The dark header bars used in the ?current? Yaru GTK theme (Ubuntu 19.04) have been replaced by lighter, greyer (though apparently bluer) ones.
The new lighter header bars are said be in keeping with the upstream Adwaita GTK theme (on which Yaru is based). Additionally, the lighter look is said to resolve and address a number of usability issues resulting from the ?mixed? theme set-up.
-
...Launched just a few weeks ago, Fairphone 3 is a socially responsible phone that aims to be modular, easy to repair...
-
Radxa has posted specs for a new member of its community backed “Rock Pi” Raspberry Pi lookalike SBC family, this time with an Intel Cherry Trail Atom x5-Z8300, USB 3.0, MicroSD, HDMI, eDP/MIPI, and GbE, plus optional WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 LE.
In June, Radxa unveiled its Rock Pi S SBC that runs Linux on a RK3308 and updated its RK3399-based Rock Pi 4 with extra memory. Now, Radxa is preparing to add to that family of Raspberry Pi pseudo clones with an SBC called Rock Pi X, based on the Intel “Cherry Trail” Atom x5-Z8300. We learned about the new board from our friends at Hackerboards, who added the Rock Pi X to its database yesterday.
-
The last criteria is the most important; the format has to be resilient. It has to expect that damage will happen, and have a strategy for dealing with that damage. Or at least work around the damage.
-
Summer is not yet over (in my climate zone) but it’s time to think about the autumn. Yes, I mean the Linux Autumn, the annual Polish conference of Linux and free software enthusiasts organized by PLUG. I wrote about this event many times in the past, I don’t want to make you bored by the same things again. This year we hope to invite more foreign guests and make the conference more international, possibly with one day full of English talks.
[...]
Remember that the conference is paid for attendees. The money is spent to pay for the accommodation and food for everyone. Why do I ever write in the article for Fedora Planet about a paid and not strictly Fedora-oriented event? First of all, the participation (including accommodation and food) is fully refunded for speakers. I’m not encouraging you to attend a paid event, although if you want you are most welcome. I’m encouraging you to give your talks and participate in a three-days long event for free. Second, this is a Linux event and Fedora is still a Linux distribution. Third, as we all know, many Fedora contributors live and work in the Czech Republic, especially in Brno, and this event is organized in Poland just across the Czech border. It cannot be closer.
