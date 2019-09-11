Top 20 Funny Steam Games For Kids To Play Right Now [on Linux] There are ample of funny steam games for kids available on the store for the Linux system. A couple of years back, gaming on the Linux was almost impossible. Nevertheless, a vast range of games are now available in different Linux distros, thanks to steam. Moreover, playing games on Linux is no more difficult. However, many games even available for free. Additionally, there are different genres of games, such as indie, action, adventure, casual, strategy, simulation, RPG, Early Access, single-player, violent, and sports. Linux users can play all these genres of games on steam for absolutely free or spending a little buck.

GNOME 3.34 released The GNOME Project is proud to announce the release of GNOME 3.34, Θεσσαλονίκη (Thessaloniki). This release brings performance improvements in the shell, Drag-And-Drop in the overview, improved mouse and keybord accessibility, previews in the background panel, support for systemd user sessions, and more. Improvements to core GNOME applications include new icons, sandboxed browsing in Web, gapless playback in Music, support for bidirectional text in the Terminal, more featured applications in Software, and more. For more information about the changes in GNOME 3.34, you can visit the release notes: https://help.gnome.org/misc/release-notes/3.34/ GNOME 3.34 will be available shortly in many distributions. If you want to try it today, you can use the Fedora 31 beta that will be available soon or the openSUSE nightly live images which include GNOME 3.34. https://www.gnome.org/getting-gnome/ http://download.fedoraproject.org/pub/fedora/linux/development/31/Workstation/x86_64/iso/ http://download.opensuse.org/repositories/GNOME:/Medias/images/iso/?P=GNOME_Next* To try the very latest developments in GNOME, you can also use Fedora Silverblue, whose rawhide branch always includes the latest GNOME packages. https://kojipkgs.fedoraproject.org/compose/rawhide/latest-Fedora-Rawhide/compose/Silverblue/x86_64/iso/ If you are interested in building applications for GNOME 3.34, you can use the GNOME 3.34 Flatpak SDK, which is available in the sdk.gnome.org repository. This six-month effort wouldn't have been possible without the whole GNOME community, made of contributors and friends from all around the world: developers, designers, documentation writers, usability and accessibility specialists, translators, maintainers, students, system administrators, companies, artists, testers and last, but not least, our users. GNOME would not exist without all of you. Thank you to everyone! Our next release, GNOME 3.36, is planned for March 2020. Until then, enjoy GNOME 3.34! the GNOME Release Team

GNOME 3.34 Released With Its Many Performance Improvements & Better Wayland Support Red Hat developer Matthias Clasen has just announced the release of GNOME 3.34 as this widely anticipated update to the GNOME 3 desktop environment. Making GNOME 3.34 particularly exciting is the plethora of optimizations/fixes in tow with this six-month update. Equally exciting are a ton of improvements and additions around the Wayland support to ensure its performance and feature parity to X11. GNOME 3.34 also brings other improvements line sandboxed browsing with Epiphany, GNOME Music enhancements, GNOME Software improvements, nd a ton of other refinements throughout GNOME Shell, Mutter, and the many GNOME applications.

GNOME 3.34 Released with “Drastically Improved” Responsiveness And it’s here; the new GNOME 3.34 release is now officially available, six months after development first began. And the biggest change on offer in GNOME 3.34 isn’t one you can see, but it is one you can feel: speed. Now, yes: each new release of this particular desktop environment comes carrying claims of “faster” or “better performance”. And those claims don’t always feel accurate.