FreeBSD Applying Security Updates Using pkg/freebsd-update
am a new FreeBSD developer and user. I have root access to my VM running in AWS cloud. How do I update packages and apply security upgrades on FreeBSD? What is the procedure for applying security updates on FreeBSD?
FreeBSD follows the concept of a base system and packages. One can apply security updates to the base system using freebsd-update command. You need to use the pkg command to upgrade FreeBSD packages. Let us see step-by-step instructions for implementing security updates polices for your FreeBSD server or desktop system.
Use oathtool Linux command line for 2 step verification (2FA/TOTP)
Highly rated action rpg rogue-lite 'Unexplored' now has a Linux test build available
Something we've been wait on quite some time, Unexplored from Ludomotion released in 2017 and now game porter Ethan Lee has given it a go with a Linux test build up.
Turns out the port was a little different than usual, as Ethan Lee noted on the Steam post. The game has always been using their FNA magic, so it didn't exactly have a lot of "porting" work to be done. However, due to some issues they had to do some decompiling and apply some manual fixes to get it here. However, it should be mostly "solid".
Mozilla VR Blog: Multiview on WebXR
The WebGL multiview extension is already available in several browsers and 3D web engines and it could easily help to improve the performance on your WebXR application
Bottom to top, left to right writing direction in Writer conference talk
Yesterday I gave a Bottom to top, left to right writing direction in Writer talk at the LibreOffice Conference 2019. The room was well-crowded — perhaps because it was on the first day and in the largest room.
It contains some details which are not available in previous btLr blog posts, like what natural languages use this direction, how to replace real-world clocks without breaking compatibility and more!
Richard Best Releases Free Audio and Ebook: “A Practical Guide to WordPress and the GPL”
If you’re itching to go deeper into the legal aspects of navigating WordPress’ relationship to the GPL license, Richard Best has recently made his ebook (and the audio version) called “A Practical Guide to WordPress and the GPL” available for free. Best, a technology and public lawyer based in New Zealand, had previously sold the book with other products as part of a business package that is still available for purchase. After receiving feedback on his most recent post titled “Taking GPL’d code proprietary,” he found that the issues addressed in the book are still relevant and decided to release it for free.
F5 Levels It Up With New Solutions At NGINX Conf
PyCon: Call for Proposals for PyCon 2020 is open!
The time is upon us again! PyCon 2020’s Call for Proposals has officially opened for talks, tutorials, posters, education summit, and charlas. PyCon is made by you, so we need you to share what you’re working on, how you’re working on it, what you’ve learned, what you’re learning, and so much more.
Welcome to the float zone...
Robin Wilson: I am now a freelancer in Remote Sensing, GIS, Data Science & Python
Since I stopped working as an academic, and took time out to focus on my work and look after my new baby, I've been trying to find something which allows me to fit my work nicely around the rest of my life. I've done bits of short part-time work contracts, and various bits of freelance work - and I've now decided that freelancing is the way forward.
Talk Python to Me: #229 Building advanced Pythonic interviews with docassemble
On this episode, we dive into Python for lawyers and a special tool for conducting legal interviews. Imagine you have to collect details for 20,000 participants in a class-action lawsuit. docassemble, a sweet Python web app, can do it for you with easy.
GNOME 3.34 is Here. What’s New.
GNOME 3.34 is the latest iterative release of open-source desktop environment for Linux systems. After 6 months long development cycle, GNOME 3.34 is released and this release brings some long-pending troublemaker feature fixes for this widely used desktop environment.
Red Hat: Better Flatpak Support For Firefox, Deep dive into Virtio-networking and vhost-net, SAP
KDE/GNOME: Kubuntu, GUADEC, Gdk-pixbuf
today's howtos
