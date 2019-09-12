Games: Mayhem in Single Valley, Open Jam, 0 A.D., No Man's Sky, Don't Starve Together, Pine
-
Mayhem in Single Valley sounds like quite a unique adventure, coming to Linux this year
Mayhem in Single Valley from developer Fluxscopic seems like an adventure not to be missed and it's releasing later this year, sometime in the "Fall", with Linux support.
It's a stylish top-down action adventure, mixing in combat and puzzles with a focus on "family and everyday struggles". It's quite an exaggerated tale, one where the craziest things you might read about happen a lot more frequently. You play as Jack, a local "troublemaker" who makes a series of major discoveries before he's supposed to leave home.
-
Join Open Jam 2019 to build open source indie games
On September 27th, dozens of indie developers will come together virtually to develop video games using open source software. This date marks the third annual Open Jam, a three-day, 80-hour online game jam dedicated to indie developers building playful games and advancing the world of open source game development.
-
The FOSS strategy game 0 A.D. seems to be coming along very nicely
Things on the news front for the FOSS RTS game 0 A.D. have been quiet recently but they certainly haven't been sitting on their hands, a lot of work has been going on in the background.
A game that's a real pleasure to watch grow, easily one of the most professional looking FOSS games around that may one day rival much bigger RTS games.
Since releasing Alpha 23 last year, the team haven't really said much. That changed yesterday, with the release of a brand new progress report. The silence on a lot of FOSS project news at times is quite understandable though, pulling together information on everything going on can be quite time consuming when people just want to get things done.
-
Hello Games continue fixing up Linux issues for No Man's Sky in Steam Play
While not available for Linux, No Man's Sky can be run through Steam Play and it appears Hello Games continue to keep an eye on it.
In a recent article, I highlighted the fact that the developer put in a fix for SteamVR on Linux even though the game is not supported there. Not only that, NVIDIA (certain generations anyway) needed a fix applied to get it working properly.
Here we are less than a month later and it appears that manual fix for NVIDIA is no longer needed. Not just that, their latest experimental update released yesterday notes that it fixed "a Linux driver issue.". If you wish to try it, use the password "3xperimental" on the Beta tab of the games properties on Steam.
-
Don't Starve Together updated, Woodie gets a refresh with a new animated short plus a new Beta
Creepy and stylish co-op survival game Don't Starve Together from dev Klei has another update available and it sounds great.
This time around the character Woodie went through a bit of a refresh including two brand new transformations, giving different specializations. You can also trigger random transformations by consuming Monster Meat (or prepared dishes like Monster Lasagna), with specific transformations done by consuming one of the three new craftable idols made with Monster Meat. There's some other strange changes too, like Woodie being forced into a random transformation on each full moon, Woodie no longer needs to eat wood and so on.
-
Beautiful open-world action adventure Pine is releasing next month
3D open-world action adventure game Pine from Twirlbound and Kongregate is going to officially release on October 10th.
Sounds like an incredible intriguing game, a world where Humans are seemingly not top of the chain and so you will encounter all sorts of creatures.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 558 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
CHUWI GBOX Pro Review – Intel Atom x7-E3950 mini PC Tested with Windows 10 & Ubuntu 18.04
After installation a brief check showed everything working including Wifi, Bluetooth and audio. I then ran some basic commands to look at the hardware in more detail... Playing videos in Ubuntu was slightly worse than on other Intel processor-based mini PCs. Firefox [email protected] was unwatchable...but was fine when played at 1440p. Firefox 4K @ 60fps and 1440p @ 60fps videos just would not play. At 1080p @ 60fps 493 frames were dropped right at the start of the video and then it played but with occasional stuttering. Only at 720p @ 60fps did the video play smoothly...
GNOME Games 3.34
A year ago, Adrien Plazas stepped down as a maintainer, so Games 3.32.0 was released without an accompanying blog post, since I didn’t have a blog at the time. Now it’s time to make up for it with a blog post about 3.34.0. Savestates are a common feature in game emulators, that work similarly to snapshots in virtualization: emulator takes a full snapshot of RAM and storage, which can be loaded later to restore the game to the same exact state it was in when saved. The app has supported savestates for a long time: when you exit a game, a savestate is created. Then when you run it again, Games offers to restore that savestate or reset the game. However, there was no way to manage savestates during the game, or to have more than one savestate at a time.
What politics can teach us about open source
It would be dangerous to oversimplify the parallels between these political approaches and the relationship between open source and closed source software. Even so, it is worth examining the impact and challenges for democracy in the context of ongoing debates about the role of open source, especially in enterprise IT environments. Democracy, particularly in the open source sense, is better than the autocratic, closed source model of software deployment. For closed source software vendors, a profit motive can ultimately be more influential than an interest in improving the software. More often than not, when deciding whether to invest in product innovation, commercial vendors will ask themselves at least one of these questions...
Recent comments
6 hours 25 min ago
7 hours 4 min ago
8 hours 30 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
18 hours 53 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago
20 hours 47 min ago
20 hours 50 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 57 min ago