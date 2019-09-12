Mozilla's Privacy Words/Promises
-
Creating privacy-centric virtual spaces
We now live in a world with instantaneous communication unrestrained by geography. While a generation ago, we would be limited by the speed of the post, now we’re limited by the speed of information on the Internet. This has changed how we connect with other people.
As immersive devices become more affordable, social spaces in virtual reality (VR) will become more integrated into our daily lives and interactions with friends, family, and strangers. Social media has enabled rapid pseudonymous communication, which can be directed at both a single person and large groups. If social VR is the next evolution of this, what approaches will result in spaces that respect user identities, autonomy, and safety?
We need spaces that reflect how we interact with others on a daily basis.
-
Mozilla previews Firefox VPN, will charge for service at some point
Mozilla has not hidden its desire to branch into new revenue territories to divest from the more-or-less-single-source of search engine royalties. In June, CEO Chris Beard and other Mozilla officials said that paid service subscriptions would roll out this fall, but assured users that the browser itself would remain free of charge. The VPN could be the first of several paid services pitched to Firefox users, or part of a larger all-in-one package; Mozilla hasn't been clear about the form(s) this new revenue stream may take.
Nor did Wood say how long her team will test Firefox Private Network. However, she did position this iteration of Test Pilot differently than before. "The difference with the newly relaunched Test Pilot program is that these products and services may be outside the Firefox browser, and will be far more polished, and just one step shy of general public release," she said.
-
Encrypted DNS could help close the biggest privacy gap on the Internet. Why are some groups fighting against it?
Thanks to the success of projects like Let’s Encrypt and recent UX changes in the browsers, most page-loads are now encrypted with TLS. But DNS, the system that looks up a site’s IP address when you type the site’s name into your browser, remains unprotected by encryption.
Because of this, anyone along the path from your network to your DNS resolver (where domain names are converted to IP addresses) can collect information about which sites you visit. This means that certain eavesdroppers can still profile your online activity by making a list of sites you visited, or a list of who visits a particular site. Malicious DNS resolvers or on-path routers can also tamper with your DNS request, blocking you from accessing sites or even routing you to fake versions of the sites you requested.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 673 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat: Edge Computing, Red Hat Success Stories, OpenShift 4.2 and More
Security: FOSS Updates, Windows Spying as 'Security', Linux Package Management
today's howtos
Freedom-Respecting Librem 5 and DRM-Free Kindle Alternative
Recent comments
1 hour 55 min ago
1 hour 58 min ago
2 hours 32 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
10 hours 14 min ago
10 hours 54 min ago
12 hours 19 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
22 hours 43 min ago