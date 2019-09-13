Programming Leftovers
-
Highlights From The 2019 Pandas Hack
Taking place simultaneously in Austin, Bentonville, and Dallas from August 16–18, the Pandas Hack was a weekend hackathon focused on providing updates and bug fixes to the pandas data science library.
-
Updated high-DPI support for Qt 5.14
Hi all, We’ve recently merged several patches which improves Qt’s high-DPI support. The changes include: * Support for fractional device pixel ratios (e.g. Windows 150%) * Support per-screen DPI in more places like QStyle * Cleanup of configuration API and options. These fixes applies mostly to the AA_EnableHighDpiScaling type of high-DPI support where the device independent coordinate system is set up by QtGui. Relevant platforms include Windows, X11, and Android. The new code and and config options are cross-platform though; it should be possible to develop and test on any platform (as long as you are not working on platform plugins).
-
Qt 5.14 Is Bringing Significantly Better HiDPI Support
Besides KDE seeing its own HiDPI improvements like fractional scaling on Wayland recently landing, the Qt5 tool-kit is seeing more HiDPI improvements on its end too.
With Qt 5.14 that is slated to be released before year's end there will be better HiDPI support for dealing with today's modern high pixel density displays. Some of the Qt 5.14 HiDPI improvements include support for fractional device pixel ratios, supporting per-screen DPIs more throughout the tool-kit, configuration API clean-ups, platform plug-in additions, an API for setting the rounding policy for the scaling factor, and expanding the supported environment variables for testing the functionality.
-
Reactive Foundation tackles next phase of software architecture
“With the rise of cloud-native computing and modern application development practices, reactive programming addresses challenges with message streams and will be critical to adoption,” said Michael Dolan, VP of strategic programs at the Linux Foundation. “With the Reactive Foundation, the industry now has a neutral home for supporting the open source projects enabling reactive programming.”
[...]
RSocket builds on reactive streams to prevent outages and is designed to support microservices-based and cloud-native applications as a high-performance replacement of traditional HTTP. It enables long-lived streams on different transport connections, which is useful for mobile to server communication. The foundation will also seeks to expand the open-source community around RSocket and reactive programming.
“After more than a decade of innovations, the reactive ecosystem is making it into mainstream adoption with Project Reactor, Spring Boot and the Spring Framework accelerating its adoption,” said Stephane Maldini, project reactor lLead at Pivotal. “Together, we can build hyper efficient, scalable distributed systems by rethinking the way we design them and by using the right protocol to coordinate them.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 620 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Vista 10 Woes, Linux FUD and More
today's howtos
Games: Puzzle Agent, Steam Play Proton and More
TPC-71W next-generation Arm-Based Industrial Panel PC for IoT applications
Advantech Industrial IoT Group, announced TPC-71W – the new generation of its industrial panel PCs aimed at machine automation and web-terminal applications. TPC-71W is a cost-efficient, Arm-based industrial panel PC that features a 7” true-flat display with P-CAP multi-touch control, high resolution and an NXP Arm Cortex -A9 i.MX 6 dual/quad-core processor to deliver high-performance computing. The system also features a serial port with a 120Ω termination resistor that supports the CAN 2.0B protocol and offers a programmable bit rate of up to 1 Mb/sec. Equipped with the Google Chromium embedded web browser and support for various operating systems, including Android, Linux Yocto, and Linux Ubuntu with QT GUI toolkits, TPC-71W allows system integrators to easily develop and deploy a wide range of industrial applications. Also: Raspberry Pi CM3+ based EagleEye Smart Camera Works with OpenCV and LabVIEW NI Vision
Recent comments
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 46 min ago
1 hour 52 min ago
3 hours 2 min ago
8 hours 8 min ago
8 hours 10 min ago
10 hours 55 min ago
10 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 32 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago