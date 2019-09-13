Linux 5.4 and Beyond
-
Kernel Lockdown Feature Will Try To Land For Linux 5.4
After going through 40+ rounds of revisions and review, the Linux kernel "LOCKDOWN" feature might finally make it into the Linux 5.4 mainline kernel.
While not yet acted upon by Linus Torvalds with the Linux 5.4 merge window not opening until next week, James Morris has submitted a pull request introducing the kernel lockdown mode for Linux 5.4.
-
Linux 5.4 Pull Requests Begin With AMD EPYC Rome EDAC Support, 64-Bit ARM Updates
Linux 5.3 isn't being released until this weekend after being delayed by one week, but already there have been a few early pull requests submitted for the to-be-opened Linux 5.4 merge window.
The early Linux 5.4 material submitted so far includes:
ARM64 updates come in with a growing number of contributors to this 64-bit ARM architecture code. This time around there is support for 52-bit virtual addressing, early random number generator (RNG) seeding by the bootloader, improved robustness of SMP booting, support for the NXP i.MX8 DDR PMU, and various other fixes and improvements.
-
Linux 5.4 Bringing Support For Lenovo's "PrivacyGuard" On Newer ThinkPads
Newer high-end Lenovo ThinkPad laptops feature an option called "PrivacyGuard" for restricting the usable vertical and horizontal viewing angles of the LCD display, similar to what has been achievable previously using film covers and the like. With Linux 5.4 this feature will be supported by the kernel if concerned about others looking over your shoulders at your screen, etc.
Lenovo PrivacyGuard allows restricting the usable vertical/horizontal angles of the laptop's LCD panel so that ideally no one else but the user can view the screen contents. Unlike film covers or other practices, PrivacyGuard can be easily enabled/disabled depending upon your location. PrivacyGuard hasn't worked under Linux up to this point but is coming now with Linux 5.4.
-
Support Is Being Worked On For Root File-System Support Over SMB Protocol
More details on this work can be found via this patch series including the first patch with more documentation on this support for root file-systems via Samba shares.
These patches aren't in the current CIFS for-next branch so it doesn't look like this functionality will be making it for Linux 5.4.
-
