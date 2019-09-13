Language Selection

Security: Vista 10 Woes, Linux FUD and More

Saturday 14th of September 2019
Security
  • Caution: KB4515384 is breaking audio on Windows 10

    If you’ve already installed KB4515384, and you want to try and fix the audio problem before you attempt the uninstall it, there is really only solution that you can try. Open the Control Panel sound settings.

    On the Playback tab, double-click your speakers to open their Properties. The properties window should have an ‘Enhancements’ tab though, it may be missing as in the case of the screenshot below. If the tab is there, go to it and enable all enhancements, and click Apply. Next, disable them all, and click Apply again.

  • Lilocked ransomware (Lilu) affects thousands of Linux-based servers [Ed: This is not about "Linux"; they're repeating ZDNet (tabloid) talking points from their anti-Linux trolls, whom CBS hired to attack Linux (the real issue here is malware being installed)]

    A ransomware strain named Lilocked or Lilu has been affecting thousands of Linux-based servers all over the world since mid-July and the attacks got intensified by the end of August, ZDNet reports.

  • From PowerShell to auditing: Expand your cybersecurity know-how at SANS London 2019 [Ed: PowerShell is used a lot by CRACKERS. Why does The Register associate NSA back-doored stuff with security? (clue/hint: money)]
  • DigitalOcean Continues Working On Linux Core Scheduling To Make HT/SMT Safer

    With Hyper Threading continuing to look increasingly unsafe in data centers / shared computing environments in light of all the speculative execution vulnerabilities exposed thus far particularly with L1TF and MDS having no SMT-secure mitigation, DigitalOcean continues working on their Linux kernel "core scheduling" patches so they can still make use of HT/SMT in a sane and safe manner.

    DigitalOcean's core scheduling work is their way to make Hyper Threading safe by ensuring that only trusted applications run concurrently on siblings of a core. Their scheduler also tries to be smart about not using SMT/HT in areas where it could degrade performance.

today's howtos

Games: Puzzle Agent, Steam Play Proton and More

  • Gaming: Puzzle Agent

    Two lovely but short puzzle games: Puzzle Agent and Puzzle Agent II, follow agent Nelson Tethers in his quest to solve an obscure case in Scoggins, Minnesota: The erasers factory delivering to the White House stopped production – a dangerous situation for the US and the world. Tethers embarks on a wild journey.

  • Just some of the games coming to Linux in 2019, the September edition

    It's been quite a while since we had a listicle of interesting games gearing up for release on Linux in 2019, let's take a fresh look today. There's a huge amount coming and this list is by no means exhaustive (that would be impossible), plenty still to even be announced yet that I know of. This is just a nice and simple reminder on a few interesting titles you may have forgotten about or perhaps you might find something new.

  • Steam Play Proton 4.11-4 has been release into the wild

    Get ready for another weekend full of testing games, as Valve and CodeWeavers have put out a fresh official build of Steam Play Proton for your pleasure.

  • Proton 4.11-4 Released With Updated DXVK, Improved PS4 Controller Handling

    In time for any weekend gaming, Valve's team maintaining their Proton downstream of Wine for powering Steam Play to run Windows games on Linux has issued their v4.11-4 update. Proton 4.11-4 is another update to their Wine 4.11 derived branch. With Proton 4.11-4 comes integrated the new DXVK 1.3.4, D9VK 0.21-rc-p, and FAudio 19.09 as some prominent component updates.

TPC-71W next-generation Arm-Based Industrial Panel PC for IoT applications

Advantech Industrial IoT Group, announced TPC-71W – the new generation of its industrial panel PCs aimed at machine automation and web-terminal applications. TPC-71W is a cost-efficient, Arm-based industrial panel PC that features a 7” true-flat display with P-CAP multi-touch control, high resolution and an NXP Arm Cortex -A9 i.MX 6 dual/quad-core processor to deliver high-performance computing. The system also features a serial port with a 120Ω termination resistor that supports the CAN 2.0B protocol and offers a programmable bit rate of up to 1 Mb/sec. Equipped with the Google Chromium embedded web browser and support for various operating systems, including Android, Linux Yocto, and Linux Ubuntu with QT GUI toolkits, TPC-71W allows system integrators to easily develop and deploy a wide range of industrial applications. Read more Also: Raspberry Pi CM3+ based EagleEye Smart Camera Works with OpenCV and LabVIEW NI Vision

