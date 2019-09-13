Security: Vista 10 Woes, Linux FUD and More Caution: KB4515384 is breaking audio on Windows 10 If you’ve already installed KB4515384, and you want to try and fix the audio problem before you attempt the uninstall it, there is really only solution that you can try. Open the Control Panel sound settings. On the Playback tab, double-click your speakers to open their Properties. The properties window should have an ‘Enhancements’ tab though, it may be missing as in the case of the screenshot below. If the tab is there, go to it and enable all enhancements, and click Apply. Next, disable them all, and click Apply again.

Lilocked ransomware (Lilu) affects thousands of Linux-based servers [Ed: This is not about "Linux"; they're repeating ZDNet (tabloid) talking points from their anti-Linux trolls, whom CBS hired to attack Linux (the real issue here is malware being installed)] A ransomware strain named Lilocked or Lilu has been affecting thousands of Linux-based servers all over the world since mid-July and the attacks got intensified by the end of August, ZDNet reports.

DigitalOcean Continues Working On Linux Core Scheduling To Make HT/SMT Safer With Hyper Threading continuing to look increasingly unsafe in data centers / shared computing environments in light of all the speculative execution vulnerabilities exposed thus far particularly with L1TF and MDS having no SMT-secure mitigation, DigitalOcean continues working on their Linux kernel "core scheduling" patches so they can still make use of HT/SMT in a sane and safe manner. DigitalOcean's core scheduling work is their way to make Hyper Threading safe by ensuring that only trusted applications run concurrently on siblings of a core. Their scheduler also tries to be smart about not using SMT/HT in areas where it could degrade performance.