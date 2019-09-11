today's leftovers Manjaro Linux 18.1.0 overview | #FREE OPERATING SYSTEM FOR EVERYONE In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro Linux 18.1.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

09/13/2019 | Linux Headlines Updating your firmware just got a lot easier, Chrome Canary shows signs of long-awaited features, why Krita went to Steam, and Tor's Bug Smash Fund is making headway.

The Story Behind our Daily Linux Podcast | Jupiter Extras 13 Chris and Chz catch up on what's been going on and then share the story behind our new daily Linux podcast and the breakthrough it took to make it possible.

Armen Zambrano: A web performance issue Back in July and August, I was looking into a performance issue in Treeherder . Treeherder is a Django app running on Heroku with a MySql database via RDS. This post will cover some knowledge gained while investigating the performance issue and the solutions for it.

How to Make Your PC Faster? Easiest Software Those who are into the business of photography will most certainly have am image processing software application. When we talk about such applications we often come across names such as Adobe, Photoshop and so on. Gimp portable also belongs to this category and helps in giving shapes and sizes to images that have been clicked for various reasons. GIMP actually stands for GNU Image Manipulation Program and according to people who are in the photography line, it is one of the most powerful free image editors that are available in the market today. Many people believe that it may be a good alternative to Photoshop. It is versatile and unique because it has a number of interesting features. Apart from being used as a basic drawing program, it also could be used a very effective image editor. It can help edit digital photographs and make it to the level of professional photography. It is accommodating channels, masks, layers, special effects and filters. It makes editing quite easy. The good thing about this software application is that it is light and it does not unnecessarily burden your computer. You can rest assured that your system will not slow down. Hence, if you are planning to make your personal computer faster and more efficient, then this could be the obvious choice.

Intel Resurrecting FSGSBASE Support For Linux, SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 Released Intel Resurrecting FSGSBASE Support For Linux To Help With Performance Going on for months had been work by Intel Linux developers on supporting the FSGSBASE instruction for helping Intel CPU performance going back to Ivybridge where this instruction set extension was first introduced. The FSGSBASE support was queued for the Linux 5.3 kernel but was reverted due to "serious bugs" in the implementation. Intel has now published a revised version of this support.

Intel's H.265 Encoder SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 Released With Optimizations & More While not quite as exciting as the big performance boost found with SVT-VP9 for AVX2 CPUs a few days ago, Intel's Scalable Video Technology team has released SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 as their newest feature release to this open-source H.265/HEVC video encoder. SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 now allows setting an arbitrary thread count for the program, there is a new tile group for better tile parallelism to help with performance, support for building both shared and static libraries, fixed motion vector out-of-bounds issues, and other fixes resolved.