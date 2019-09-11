Language Selection

European Commission improving the security of widely used open source software

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 14th of September 2019 10:56:17 AM
OSS
Security

Amongst the many benefits of free and open source software, include the economic advantages of code reuse and the sharing of programming costs. For public institutions however, there are more fundamental reasons for embracing the open source model: [...]

today's leftovers

  • Manjaro Linux 18.1.0 overview | #FREE OPERATING SYSTEM FOR EVERYONE

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro Linux 18.1.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • 09/13/2019 | Linux Headlines

    Updating your firmware just got a lot easier, Chrome Canary shows signs of long-awaited features, why Krita went to Steam, and Tor's Bug Smash Fund is making headway.

  • The Story Behind our Daily Linux Podcast | Jupiter Extras 13

    Chris and Chz catch up on what's been going on and then share the story behind our new daily Linux podcast and the breakthrough it took to make it possible.

  • Armen Zambrano: A web performance issue

    Back in July and August, I was looking into a performance issue in Treeherder . Treeherder is a Django app running on Heroku with a MySql database via RDS. This post will cover some knowledge gained while investigating the performance issue and the solutions for it.

Intel Resurrecting FSGSBASE Support For Linux, SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 Released

  • Intel Resurrecting FSGSBASE Support For Linux To Help With Performance

    Going on for months had been work by Intel Linux developers on supporting the FSGSBASE instruction for helping Intel CPU performance going back to Ivybridge where this instruction set extension was first introduced. The FSGSBASE support was queued for the Linux 5.3 kernel but was reverted due to "serious bugs" in the implementation. Intel has now published a revised version of this support.

  • Intel's H.265 Encoder SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 Released With Optimizations & More

    While not quite as exciting as the big performance boost found with SVT-VP9 for AVX2 CPUs a few days ago, Intel's Scalable Video Technology team has released SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 as their newest feature release to this open-source H.265/HEVC video encoder. SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 now allows setting an arbitrary thread count for the program, there is a new tile group for better tile parallelism to help with performance, support for building both shared and static libraries, fixed motion vector out-of-bounds issues, and other fixes resolved.

Red Hat: Fedora 32 and IBM's LinuxOne

  • MariaDB 10.4 + PHP 7.4 Slated For Fedora 32

    This shouldn't come as much surprise, but the upcoming Fedora 32 will offer the latest "L.A.M.P." stack components. The proposal has already been volleyed for including PHP 7.4 in Fedora 32. PHP 7.4 is due out in November as the latest annual update to PHP7. It's too late for Fedora 31 but the timing gives plenty of room to land PHP 7.4 in Fedora 32. Read about the new features and performance improvements with PHP 7.4.

  • IBM Storage syncs new DS8900F array to z15 mainframe launch

    Endpoint security is another new capability that IBM is adding with its Z, LinuxOne and DS8900F systems. Herzog described the new functionality as a "custom handshake" to ensure that the array and the Z system know they're talking to each other, rather than any spoofed system. 

Security: Vista 10 Woes, Linux FUD and More

  • Caution: KB4515384 is breaking audio on Windows 10

    If you’ve already installed KB4515384, and you want to try and fix the audio problem before you attempt the uninstall it, there is really only solution that you can try. Open the Control Panel sound settings. On the Playback tab, double-click your speakers to open their Properties. The properties window should have an ‘Enhancements’ tab though, it may be missing as in the case of the screenshot below. If the tab is there, go to it and enable all enhancements, and click Apply. Next, disable them all, and click Apply again.

  • Lilocked ransomware (Lilu) affects thousands of Linux-based servers [Ed: This is not about "Linux"; they're repeating ZDNet (tabloid) talking points from their anti-Linux trolls, whom CBS hired to attack Linux (the real issue here is malware being installed)]

    A ransomware strain named Lilocked or Lilu has been affecting thousands of Linux-based servers all over the world since mid-July and the attacks got intensified by the end of August, ZDNet reports.

  • From PowerShell to auditing: Expand your cybersecurity know-how at SANS London 2019 [Ed: PowerShell is used a lot by CRACKERS. Why does The Register associate NSA back-doored stuff with security? (clue/hint: money)]
  • DigitalOcean Continues Working On Linux Core Scheduling To Make HT/SMT Safer

    With Hyper Threading continuing to look increasingly unsafe in data centers / shared computing environments in light of all the speculative execution vulnerabilities exposed thus far particularly with L1TF and MDS having no SMT-secure mitigation, DigitalOcean continues working on their Linux kernel "core scheduling" patches so they can still make use of HT/SMT in a sane and safe manner. DigitalOcean's core scheduling work is their way to make Hyper Threading safe by ensuring that only trusted applications run concurrently on siblings of a core. Their scheduler also tries to be smart about not using SMT/HT in areas where it could degrade performance.

