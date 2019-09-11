Meet PineTime: A $25 Linux Smartwatch in Making
After budget friendly Pine Tab, Pine Phone and Pine Notebook, PINE64 just revealed that it is working on a Linux based smartwatch called PineTime. It should cost around $25 when it is available.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 183 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
Intel Resurrecting FSGSBASE Support For Linux, SVT-HEVC 1.4.1 Released
Red Hat: Fedora 32 and IBM's LinuxOne
Security: Vista 10 Woes, Linux FUD and More
Recent comments
10 hours 41 min ago
10 hours 46 min ago
10 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 10 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
19 hours 58 min ago
20 hours 32 min ago
20 hours 56 min ago