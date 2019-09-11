Language Selection

14 Essential Ubuntu Keyboard Shortcuts

Saturday 14th of September 2019
Ubuntu

You probably already know a stack of keyboard shortcuts already because general actions like copy (ctrl + c), paste (ctrl + v), and undo are the same across all operating systems and throughout most (if not all) software.

So in this post we focus solely on a set of Ubuntu keyboard shortcuts you might not know about, as well as those that you might, but always forget to use!

Read all the way to the end for a bonus tip on how to create custom keyboard shortcuts in Ubuntu for your favourite apps and CLI tools — and to download our newbie-friendly Ubuntu keyboard shortcuts cheat sheet!

Meet PineTime: A $25 Linux Smartwatch in Making

After budget friendly Pine Tab, Pine Phone and Pine Notebook, PINE64 just revealed that it is working on a Linux based smartwatch called PineTime. It should cost around $25 when it is available. Read more

European Commission improving the security of widely used open source software

Amongst the many benefits of free and open source software, include the economic advantages of code reuse and the sharing of programming costs. For public institutions however, there are more fundamental reasons for embracing the open source model: [...] Read more

  • Manjaro Linux 18.1.0 overview | #FREE OPERATING SYSTEM FOR EVERYONE

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Manjaro Linux 18.1.0 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • 09/13/2019 | Linux Headlines

    Updating your firmware just got a lot easier, Chrome Canary shows signs of long-awaited features, why Krita went to Steam, and Tor's Bug Smash Fund is making headway.

  • The Story Behind our Daily Linux Podcast | Jupiter Extras 13

    Chris and Chz catch up on what's been going on and then share the story behind our new daily Linux podcast and the breakthrough it took to make it possible.

  • Armen Zambrano: A web performance issue

    Back in July and August, I was looking into a performance issue in Treeherder . Treeherder is a Django app running on Heroku with a MySql database via RDS. This post will cover some knowledge gained while investigating the performance issue and the solutions for it.

  • How to Make Your PC Faster? Easiest Software

