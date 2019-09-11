Android Leftovers
-
Realme announces its Android 10 update roadmap, 8 phones make the cut
-
How to schedule Android 10’s dark theme for any time of day
-
iOS 13 vs. Android 10: Where Apple, Google win and lose
-
How to better control your privacy on Android 10
-
LG V30 starts receiving Android 9.0 Pie update at Verizon
-
Verizon LG V30 Android Pie 9.0 update starts hitting devices
-
6 Reasons to Ditch Google's Chrome Browser for Vivaldi on Android
-
17 new and notable (and 1 WTF) Android apps from the last two weeks including Automatic Dark Theme for Android 10, Vivaldi Browser Beta, and Disney+ (8/31/19 - 9/14/19)
-
Best Android phones of 2019
-
Google just fixed one of Android’s biggest problems
-
Chrome Canary Introduces Shared Clipboard Between Android And PC
-
Update Notes for Gboard, YouTube, Android Auto, and more (Sept 14, 2019)
-
Android’s Fast Share feature gets revamped settings and share sheet ahead of launch
-
The GameShell Open Source Portable Game Console is 28% off today
-
Google's too powerful, and Android is about to pay a big price for it
-
Meet PineTime: A $25 Linux Smartwatch in Making
After budget friendly Pine Tab, Pine Phone and Pine Notebook, PINE64 just revealed that it is working on a Linux based smartwatch called PineTime. It should cost around $25 when it is available.
European Commission improving the security of widely used open source software
Amongst the many benefits of free and open source software, include the economic advantages of code reuse and the sharing of programming costs. For public institutions however, there are more fundamental reasons for embracing the open source model: [...]
today's leftovers
