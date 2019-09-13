KDE Frameworks 5.62.0 and Reports From Akademy 2019 in Milan
KDE Frameworks 5.62.0
KDE Frameworks are over 70 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks web page.
This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.
KDE Frameworks 5.62 Released With KWayland Additions & Other Improvements
KDE Frameworks 5.62 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing the Qt5 tool-kit offerings.
Back from Akademy 2019 in Milan
The last week I was in Milan with my wife Aiswarya to attend Akademy 2019, the yearly event of the KDE community. Once again it was a great experience, with lots of interesting conferences and productive BoF sessions (“Birds of a Feather”, a common name for a project meeting during a conference).
On Sunday, we presented our talk “GCompris in Kerala, part 2”. First, Aiswarya told some bits of Free-Software history in Kerala, gave examples of how GCompris is used there, and explained her work to localize the new version of GCompris in Malayalam (the language of this Indian state). Then I made a quick report of what happened in GCompris the last 2 years, and talked about the things to come for our next release.
Akademy was a blast!
I attended my first ever Akademy! The event was held at the University of Milano-Bicocca in Milan, Italy this year. And the experience was splendid. During the 2 day conference, I had the opportunity to talk at the Student Showcase, where all of the SoC students presented their work to the community. There were about 8 students, and everyone gave a good briefing on their project.
My project this summer was with Kdenlive, the open source non linear professional video editor. I proposed to revamp one of the frequently used tools in the editor, called the Titler tool, which is used to create title clips. Title clips are video clips that contain text and/or images that are composited or appended to your video (eg: subtitles). The problem with the titler tool as it is, is that it uses QGraphicsView to describe a title clip and QGraphicsView was deprecated since the release of Qt5. This obviously leads to problems - upstream bugs crawling affecting the functionality of the tool and an overall degradation in the ease of maintenance of the codebase. Moreover, adding new features to the existing code base was no easy task and therefore, a complete revamp was something in sights of the developer community in Kdenlive for a long time now. I proposed to rework on the backend for the period of GSoC replacing the use of XML with QML and use a new rendering backend with QQuickRenderControl, along with a new MLT module to handle the QML frames. I was able to cover most of the proposed work, I seek to continue working on it and finish evolving the titler tool.
Bison 3.4.2 released [stable]
Bison 3.4.2 is a bug fix release of the 3.4 series. It fixes a number of hard-to-find bugs, mostly discovered by fuzzing. In Bison 3.4 a particular focus was put on improving the diagnostics, which are now colored by default, and accurate with multibyte input. Their format was also changed, and is now similar to GCC 9's diagnostics. Users of the default backend (yacc.c) can use the new %define variable api.header.include to avoid duplicating the content of the generated header in the generated parser. There are two new examples installed, including a reentrant calculator which supports recursive calls to the parser and Flex-generated scanner. See below for more details. ================================================================== Bison is a general-purpose parser generator that converts an annotated context-free grammar into a deterministic LR or generalized LR (GLR) parser employing LALR(1) parser tables. Bison can also generate IELR(1) or canonical LR(1) parser tables. Once you are proficient with Bison, you can use it to develop a wide range of language parsers, from those used in simple desk calculators to complex programming languages. Bison is upward compatible with Yacc: all properly-written Yacc grammars work with Bison with no change. Anyone familiar with Yacc should be able to use Bison with little trouble. You need to be fluent in C, C++ or Java programming in order to use Bison. Here is the GNU Bison home page: https://gnu.org/software/bison/ ================================================================== Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.gz (4.1MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.xz (3.1MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify bison-3.4.2.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 0DDCAA3278D5264E and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.1 Flex 2.6.4 Gettext 0.19.8.1 Gnulib v0.1-2844-g03add7eb9 ================================================================== NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 3.4.2 (2019-09-08) [stable] ** Bug fixes In some cases, when warnings are disabled, bison could emit tons of white spaces as diagnostics. When running out of memory, bison could crash (found by fuzzing). When defining twice the EOF token, bison would crash. New warnings from recent compilers have been addressed in the generated parsers (yacc.c, glr.c, glr.cc). When lone carriage-return characters appeared in the input file, diagnostics could hang forever. * Noteworthy changes in release 3.4.1 (2019-05-22) [stable] ** Bug fixes Portability fixes. * Noteworthy changes in release 3.4 (2019-05-19) [stable] ** Deprecated features The %pure-parser directive is deprecated in favor of '%define api.pure' since Bison 2.3b (2008-05-27), but no warning was issued; there is one now. Note that since Bison 2.7 you are strongly encouraged to use '%define api.pure full' instead of '%define api.pure'. ** New features *** Colored diagnostics As an experimental feature, diagnostics are now colored, controlled by the new options --color and --style. To use them, install the libtextstyle library before configuring Bison. It is available from https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/gettext/ for instance https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/gettext/libtextstyle-0.8.tar.gz The option --color supports the following arguments: - always, yes: Enable colors. - never, no: Disable colors. - auto, tty (default): Enable colors if the output device is a tty. To customize the styles, create a CSS file similar to /* bison-bw.css */ .warning { } .error { font-weight: 800; text-decoration: underline; } .note { } then invoke bison with --style=bison-bw.css, or set the BISON_STYLE environment variable to "bison-bw.css". *** Disabling output When given -fsyntax-only, the diagnostics are reported, but no output is generated. The name of this option is somewhat misleading as bison does more than just checking the syntax: every stage is run (including checking for conflicts for instance), except the generation of the output files. *** Include the generated header (yacc.c) Before, when --defines is used, bison generated a header, and pasted an exact copy of it into the generated parser implementation file. If the header name is not "y.tab.h", it is now #included instead of being duplicated. To use an '#include' even if the header name is "y.tab.h" (which is what happens with --yacc, or when using the Autotools' ylwrap), define api.header.include to the exact argument to pass to #include. For instance: %define api.header.include {"parse.h"} or %define api.header.include {
