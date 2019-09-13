today's howtos
KDE Frameworks 5.62.0 and Reports From Akademy 2019 in Milan
-
KDE Frameworks are over 70 addon libraries to Qt which provide a wide variety of commonly needed functionality in mature, peer reviewed and well tested libraries with friendly licensing terms. For an introduction see the KDE Frameworks web page.
This release is part of a series of planned monthly releases making improvements available to developers in a quick and predictable manner.
-
KDE Frameworks 5.62 is out today as the latest monthly update to this collection of KDE libraries complementing the Qt5 tool-kit offerings.
-
The last week I was in Milan with my wife Aiswarya to attend Akademy 2019, the yearly event of the KDE community. Once again it was a great experience, with lots of interesting conferences and productive BoF sessions (“Birds of a Feather”, a common name for a project meeting during a conference).
On Sunday, we presented our talk “GCompris in Kerala, part 2”. First, Aiswarya told some bits of Free-Software history in Kerala, gave examples of how GCompris is used there, and explained her work to localize the new version of GCompris in Malayalam (the language of this Indian state). Then I made a quick report of what happened in GCompris the last 2 years, and talked about the things to come for our next release.
-
I attended my first ever Akademy! The event was held at the University of Milano-Bicocca in Milan, Italy this year. And the experience was splendid. During the 2 day conference, I had the opportunity to talk at the Student Showcase, where all of the SoC students presented their work to the community. There were about 8 students, and everyone gave a good briefing on their project.
My project this summer was with Kdenlive, the open source non linear professional video editor. I proposed to revamp one of the frequently used tools in the editor, called the Titler tool, which is used to create title clips. Title clips are video clips that contain text and/or images that are composited or appended to your video (eg: subtitles). The problem with the titler tool as it is, is that it uses QGraphicsView to describe a title clip and QGraphicsView was deprecated since the release of Qt5. This obviously leads to problems - upstream bugs crawling affecting the functionality of the tool and an overall degradation in the ease of maintenance of the codebase. Moreover, adding new features to the existing code base was no easy task and therefore, a complete revamp was something in sights of the developer community in Kdenlive for a long time now. I proposed to rework on the backend for the period of GSoC replacing the use of XML with QML and use a new rendering backend with QQuickRenderControl, along with a new MLT module to handle the QML frames. I was able to cover most of the proposed work, I seek to continue working on it and finish evolving the titler tool.
Games: Kind Words, Dead Rising 4, Rise to Ruins and More
-
Developer Popcannibal (Make Sail, Girls Like Robots) just released an updated version of the Humble Original Kind Words with Linux support. Originally released in July's Humble Monthly as an original game, Popcannibal did some tweaks and released it this week on Steam.
-
Dead Rising 4 running through Steam play.
-
Get ready for another weekend full of testing games, as Valve and CodeWeavers have put out a fresh official build of Steam Play Proton for your pleasure.
-
Developer Raymond Doerr has announced their village building sim Rise to Ruins will leave Early Access on October 14th.
A game regular GamingOnLinux readers will most likely be familiar with, since I've written about it quite a few times when checking up on development. The progress on it and how it's grown has been astonishing. Coming from such a basic village builder into a highly engrossing mix of village building, god sim and tower defense all in one it's great. The current trailer is a little old but it gives you a reasonable idea:
-
Just a quick one really on some excellent deals going on right now, including two games you can grab completely free to keep.
On Steam you can currently pick up DiRT Rally with 100% off, so if you don't own it you can add it to your Steam Library and keep it forever. It's really challenging but also incredibly fun, give it a go! Additionally, the THE GREAT GEOMETRIC MULTIVERSE TOUR, an indie FPS is also 100% off on Steam. Both deals should end on Monday, 16th at 5PM UTC.
Also a reminder about Deep Rock Galactic, it's fantastic in Steam Play and it's having a free weekend with a big sale.
Bison 3.4.2 released [stable]
Bison 3.4.2 is a bug fix release of the 3.4 series. It fixes a number of
hard-to-find bugs, mostly discovered by fuzzing.
In Bison 3.4 a particular focus was put on improving the diagnostics, which
are now colored by default, and accurate with multibyte input. Their format
was also changed, and is now similar to GCC 9's diagnostics.
Users of the default backend (yacc.c) can use the new %define variable
api.header.include to avoid duplicating the content of the generated header
in the generated parser. There are two new examples installed, including a
reentrant calculator which supports recursive calls to the parser and
Flex-generated scanner.
See below for more details.
==================================================================
Bison is a general-purpose parser generator that converts an annotated
context-free grammar into a deterministic LR or generalized LR (GLR) parser
employing LALR(1) parser tables. Bison can also generate IELR(1) or
canonical LR(1) parser tables. Once you are proficient with Bison, you can
use it to develop a wide range of language parsers, from those used in
simple desk calculators to complex programming languages.
Bison is upward compatible with Yacc: all properly-written Yacc grammars
work with Bison with no change. Anyone familiar with Yacc should be able to
use Bison with little trouble. You need to be fluent in C, C++ or Java
programming in order to use Bison.
Here is the GNU Bison home page:
https://gnu.org/software/bison/
==================================================================
Here are the compressed sources:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.gz (4.1MB)
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.xz (3.1MB)
Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]:
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.gz.sig
https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.xz.sig
Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth:
https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html
[*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the
.sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file
and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this:
gpg --verify bison-3.4.2.tar.gz.sig
If that command fails because you don't have the required public key,
then run this command to import it:
gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 0DDCAA3278D5264E
and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command.
This release was bootstrapped with the following tools:
Autoconf 2.69
Automake 1.16.1
Flex 2.6.4
Gettext 0.19.8.1
Gnulib v0.1-2844-g03add7eb9
==================================================================
NEWS
* Noteworthy changes in release 3.4.2 (2019-09-08) [stable]
** Bug fixes
In some cases, when warnings are disabled, bison could emit tons of white
spaces as diagnostics.
When running out of memory, bison could crash (found by fuzzing).
When defining twice the EOF token, bison would crash.
New warnings from recent compilers have been addressed in the generated
parsers (yacc.c, glr.c, glr.cc).
When lone carriage-return characters appeared in the input file,
diagnostics could hang forever.
* Noteworthy changes in release 3.4.1 (2019-05-22) [stable]
** Bug fixes
Portability fixes.
* Noteworthy changes in release 3.4 (2019-05-19) [stable]
** Deprecated features
The %pure-parser directive is deprecated in favor of '%define api.pure'
since Bison 2.3b (2008-05-27), but no warning was issued; there is one
now. Note that since Bison 2.7 you are strongly encouraged to use
'%define api.pure full' instead of '%define api.pure'.
** New features
*** Colored diagnostics
As an experimental feature, diagnostics are now colored, controlled by the
new options --color and --style.
To use them, install the libtextstyle library before configuring Bison.
It is available from
https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/gettext/
for instance
https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/gettext/libtextstyle-0.8.tar.gz
The option --color supports the following arguments:
- always, yes: Enable colors.
- never, no: Disable colors.
- auto, tty (default): Enable colors if the output device is a tty.
To customize the styles, create a CSS file similar to
/* bison-bw.css */
.warning { }
.error { font-weight: 800; text-decoration: underline; }
.note { }
then invoke bison with --style=bison-bw.css, or set the BISON_STYLE
environment variable to "bison-bw.css".
*** Disabling output
When given -fsyntax-only, the diagnostics are reported, but no output is
generated.
The name of this option is somewhat misleading as bison does more than
just checking the syntax: every stage is run (including checking for
conflicts for instance), except the generation of the output files.
*** Include the generated header (yacc.c)
Before, when --defines is used, bison generated a header, and pasted an
exact copy of it into the generated parser implementation file. If the
header name is not "y.tab.h", it is now #included instead of being
duplicated.
To use an '#include' even if the header name is "y.tab.h" (which is what
happens with --yacc, or when using the Autotools' ylwrap), define
api.header.include to the exact argument to pass to #include. For
instance:
%define api.header.include {"parse.h"}
or
%define api.header.include {}
*** api.location.type is now supported in C (yacc.c, glr.c)
The %define variable api.location.type defines the name of the type to use
for locations. When defined, Bison no longer defines YYLTYPE.
This can be used in programs with several parsers to factor their
definition of locations: let one of them generate them, and the others
just use them.
** Changes
*** Graphviz output
In conformance with the recommendations of the Graphviz team, if %require
"3.4" (or better) is specified, the option --graph generates a *.gv file
by default, instead of *.dot.
*** Diagnostics overhaul
Column numbers were wrong with multibyte characters, which would also
result in skewed diagnostics with carets. Beside, because we were
indenting the quoted source with a single space, lines with tab characters
were incorrectly underlined.
To address these issues, and to be clearer, Bison now issues diagnostics
as GCC9 does. For instance it used to display (there's a tab before the
opening brace):
foo.y:3.37-38: error: $2 of ‘expr’ has no declared type
expr: expr '+' "number" { $$ = $1 + $2; }
^~
It now reports
foo.y:3.37-38: error: $2 of ‘expr’ has no declared type
3 | expr: expr '+' "number" { $$ = $1 + $2; }
| ^~
Other constructs now also have better locations, resulting in more precise
diagnostics.
*** Fix-it hints for %empty
Running Bison with -Wempty-rules and --update will remove incorrect %empty
annotations, and add the missing ones.
*** Generated reports
The format of the reports (parse.output) was improved for readability.
*** Better support for --no-line.
When --no-line is used, the generated files are now cleaner: no lines are
generated instead of empty lines. Together with using api.header.include,
that should help people saving the generated files into version control
systems get smaller diffs.
** Documentation
A new example in C shows an simple infix calculator with a hand-written
scanner (examples/c/calc).
A new example in C shows a reentrant parser (capable of recursive calls)
built with Flex and Bison (examples/c/reccalc).
There is a new section about the history of Yaccs and Bison.
** Bug fixes
A few obscure bugs were fixed, including the second oldest (known) bug in
Bison: it was there when Bison was entered in the RCS version control
system, in December 1987. See the NEWS of Bison 3.3 for the previous
oldest bug.
