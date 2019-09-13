Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Leftovers
Improve memset
since the merge window is closing in and y'all are on a conference, I thought I should take another stab at it. It being something which Ingo, Linus and Peter have suggested in the past at least once.
An Improved Linux MEMSET Is Being Tackled For Possibly Better Performance
Borislav Petkov has taken to improve the Linux kernel's memset function with it being an area previously criticzed by Linus Torvalds and other prominent developers.
Petkov this week published his initial patch for better optimizing the memset function that is used for filling memory with a constant byte.
Kernel Address Space Isolation Still Baking To Limit Data Leaks From Foreshadow & Co
In addition to the work being led by DigitalOcean on core scheduling to make Hyper Threading safer in light of security vulnerabilities, IBM and Oracle engineers continue working on Kernel Address Space Isolation to help prevent data leaks during attacks.
Complementing the "Core Scheduling" work, Kernel Address Space Isolation was also talked about at this week's Linux Plumbers Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. The address space isolation work for the kernel was RFC'ed a few months ago as a feature to prevent leaking sensitive data during attacks like L1 Terminal Fault and MDS. The focus on this Kernel ASI is for pairing with hypervisors like KVM as well as being a generic address space isolation framework.
The Linux Kernel Is Preparing To Enable 5-Level Paging By Default
While Intel CPUs aren't shipping with 5-level paging support, they are expected to be soon and distribution kernels are preparing to enable the kernel's functionality for this feature to extend the addressable memory supported. With that, the mainline kernel is also looking at flipping on 5-level paging by default for its default kernel configuration.
Intel's Linux developers have been working for several years on the 5-level paging support for increasing the virtual/physical address space for supporting large servers with vast amounts of RAM. The 5-level paging increases the virtual address space from 256 TiB to 128 PiB and the physical address space from 64 TiB to 4 PiB. Intel's 5-level paging works by extending the size of virtual addresses to 57 bits from 48 bits.
Interview with the Cloud Foundry Foundation CTO
In this interview, Chip Childers, the CTO of the Cloud Foundry Foundation talks about some hot topics.
Research Shows Open Source Program Offices Improve Software Practices
Using open source software is commonplace, with only a minority of companies preferring a proprietary-first software policy. Proponents of free and open source software (FOSS) have moved to the next phases of open source adoption, widening FOSS usage within the enterprise as well as gaining the “digital transformation” benefits associated with open source and cloud native best practices.
Companies, as well as FOSS advocates, are determining the best ways to promote these business goals, while at the same time keeping alive the spirit and ethos of the non-commercial communities that have embodied the open source movement for years.
Linux Foundation Survey Proves Open-Source Offices Work Better
today's howtos
KDE Frameworks 5.62.0 and Reports From Akademy 2019 in Milan
Games: Kind Words, Dead Rising 4, Rise to Ruins and More
Bison 3.4.2 released [stable]
Bison 3.4.2 is a bug fix release of the 3.4 series. It fixes a number of hard-to-find bugs, mostly discovered by fuzzing. In Bison 3.4 a particular focus was put on improving the diagnostics, which are now colored by default, and accurate with multibyte input. Their format was also changed, and is now similar to GCC 9's diagnostics. Users of the default backend (yacc.c) can use the new %define variable api.header.include to avoid duplicating the content of the generated header in the generated parser. There are two new examples installed, including a reentrant calculator which supports recursive calls to the parser and Flex-generated scanner. See below for more details. ================================================================== Bison is a general-purpose parser generator that converts an annotated context-free grammar into a deterministic LR or generalized LR (GLR) parser employing LALR(1) parser tables. Bison can also generate IELR(1) or canonical LR(1) parser tables. Once you are proficient with Bison, you can use it to develop a wide range of language parsers, from those used in simple desk calculators to complex programming languages. Bison is upward compatible with Yacc: all properly-written Yacc grammars work with Bison with no change. Anyone familiar with Yacc should be able to use Bison with little trouble. You need to be fluent in C, C++ or Java programming in order to use Bison. Here is the GNU Bison home page: https://gnu.org/software/bison/ ================================================================== Here are the compressed sources: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.gz (4.1MB) https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.xz (3.1MB) Here are the GPG detached signatures[*]: https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.gz.sig https://ftp.gnu.org/gnu/bison/bison-3.4.2.tar.xz.sig Use a mirror for higher download bandwidth: https://www.gnu.org/order/ftp.html [*] Use a .sig file to verify that the corresponding file (without the .sig suffix) is intact. First, be sure to download both the .sig file and the corresponding tarball. Then, run a command like this: gpg --verify bison-3.4.2.tar.gz.sig If that command fails because you don't have the required public key, then run this command to import it: gpg --keyserver keys.gnupg.net --recv-keys 0DDCAA3278D5264E and rerun the 'gpg --verify' command. This release was bootstrapped with the following tools: Autoconf 2.69 Automake 1.16.1 Flex 2.6.4 Gettext 0.19.8.1 Gnulib v0.1-2844-g03add7eb9 ================================================================== NEWS * Noteworthy changes in release 3.4.2 (2019-09-08) [stable] ** Bug fixes In some cases, when warnings are disabled, bison could emit tons of white spaces as diagnostics. When running out of memory, bison could crash (found by fuzzing). When defining twice the EOF token, bison would crash. New warnings from recent compilers have been addressed in the generated parsers (yacc.c, glr.c, glr.cc). When lone carriage-return characters appeared in the input file, diagnostics could hang forever. * Noteworthy changes in release 3.4.1 (2019-05-22) [stable] ** Bug fixes Portability fixes. * Noteworthy changes in release 3.4 (2019-05-19) [stable] ** Deprecated features The %pure-parser directive is deprecated in favor of '%define api.pure' since Bison 2.3b (2008-05-27), but no warning was issued; there is one now. Note that since Bison 2.7 you are strongly encouraged to use '%define api.pure full' instead of '%define api.pure'. ** New features *** Colored diagnostics As an experimental feature, diagnostics are now colored, controlled by the new options --color and --style. To use them, install the libtextstyle library before configuring Bison. It is available from https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/gettext/ for instance https://alpha.gnu.org/gnu/gettext/libtextstyle-0.8.tar.gz The option --color supports the following arguments: - always, yes: Enable colors. - never, no: Disable colors. - auto, tty (default): Enable colors if the output device is a tty. To customize the styles, create a CSS file similar to /* bison-bw.css */ .warning { } .error { font-weight: 800; text-decoration: underline; } .note { } then invoke bison with --style=bison-bw.css, or set the BISON_STYLE environment variable to "bison-bw.css". *** Disabling output When given -fsyntax-only, the diagnostics are reported, but no output is generated. The name of this option is somewhat misleading as bison does more than just checking the syntax: every stage is run (including checking for conflicts for instance), except the generation of the output files. *** Include the generated header (yacc.c) Before, when --defines is used, bison generated a header, and pasted an exact copy of it into the generated parser implementation file. If the header name is not "y.tab.h", it is now #included instead of being duplicated. To use an '#include' even if the header name is "y.tab.h" (which is what happens with --yacc, or when using the Autotools' ylwrap), define api.header.include to the exact argument to pass to #include. For instance: %define api.header.include {"parse.h"} or %define api.header.include {
