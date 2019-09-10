Openwashing Leftovers
-
Shimmer announces open source initiative for wearable sensor algorithms
-
Shimmer announces launch of healthcare industry open source initiative for wearable sensor algorithms
Shimmer Research, a global leader in wearable technology for research applications, today announced the launch of a healthcare industry open source initiative for wearable sensor algorithms. The initiative is being co-founded by Shimmer, Dr. Vincent van Hees, author of the GGIR software and algorithms for movement sensor calibration, sensor wear detection, and signal aggregation, and Nextbridge Health, which is developing the Nextbridge Exchange, an online marketplace and discovery platform for the clinical research community.
-
'One big happy family': How Pivotal will fit back into VMware
In August, VMware announced that it had reached a definitive agreement to acquire its fellow Dell EMC family member Pivotal, the platform-as-a-service vendor it helped spin out back in 2012.
The deal would value Pivotal – which helps clients adopt modern and streamlined software development practices – at $2.7 billion. Pivotal is best known for its commercial version of the open source platform-as-a-service Cloud Foundry, which essentially enables Java, Ruby, Node.js, .NET Core, Python, PHP, and Go developers to make their existing applications cloud-native.
-
CipherTrace Unveils Trustworthy Open Source Solution for FATF Travel Rule Compliance
-
CipherTrace Launches Open Source Solution For FATF Travel Rule Compliance
-
CipherTrace unveils open source solution for crypto Travel Rule compliance 'TRISA'
-
Explainer: How Hong Kong’s ‘self-learning, open source’ protest movement decides what to do next
-
Exclusive Research from Sumo Logic Reveals Multi-Cloud on the Rise and Open Source Technologies like Kubernetes is Disrupting the Modern Application Stack
-
Sumo Logic eyes open source disruption (in 4 of 6 stack levels)
-
Multicloud is the fastest growing modern infrastructure
-
HeleCloud acquires open source specialist OlinData
-
Kong open sources universal service mesh Kuma
-
Kong announces Kuma, an open-source project to overcome the limitations of first-generation service mesh technologies
-
Open-Source Kuma Tackles Service Mesh Limits
-
Kong Open Sources Kuma: The Universal Service Mesh
-
Mirantis Aligns With Facebook to Advance CNFs
-
Glanbia Ireland And Teagasc Unveil Open Source Future Farm Programme
-
New Open Source Future Farm Programme unveiled
-
EdX Appoints New Managers; JP Beaudry Will Lead the Open Source Operations
-
Exploring the Motivations for the Inaugural Open Core Summit: Q&A with Founder Joseph Jacks
-
Open Robotica launches, aims to ease robotics software development
-
Open Source Leader SalesAgility Launches New Analytics Tool Using an Open Source BI Platform
-
Color Open-Sources Playbook for Population Genomics Programs
By open-sourcing this playbook, Color is supporting global efforts to make genetics and precision health programs accessible, convenient, and cost effective, while offering responsible clinical grade return of results to all participants.
Despite rapidly decreasing sequencing costs and growing interest in population-scale genomics, many programs have struggled to launch and scale as expected for two primary reasons.
First, many programs have been rebuilding critical components of the architecture from the ground up, including lab infrastructure, bioinformatics, clinical interpretation & reporting, as well as secure and flexible data management systems. This process often dramatically extends timelines and forces programs to incur unnecessary costs and implementation risks.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
A Setback for FOSS in the Public (War) Sector, CONNECT Interoperability Project Shifting to the Private Sector
Android Leftovers
Linux VR Headset
Since most VR Headsets support Windows platforms today, there are very few options for Linux users. Despite its support, many people have faced troubles setting up and running their Headsets on Linux. However, not anymore. The VR gaming experience is now getting better! The all-new Xrdesktop is an open-source development that lets you work with various desktop environments like GNOME and KDE. Since this project is under progress right now, we can hope for more features like Steam, Valve and other platforms for gaming and Virtual Reality experience. In addition, the Xrdesktop will also offer integration with Windows as well. Once completed, it will be a great step towards traditional Linux desktop environments. The program is available for installation in both packages for Ubuntu Linux and Arch Linux.
An Easy Fix for a Stupid Mistake
I waited a long time for Mageia 7 and for OpenMandriva Lx 4. When both distros arrived, I was very happy. But new distros bring changes, and sometimes it is not easy to adapt. Mageia 7 has been rock-solid: it is doing a great job in my laptop and both in my daughter's desktop and in mine. There is one thing, though. I have been avoiding a strange mesa update that wants to remove Steam. OpenMandriva is also fantastic, but this new release provided options like rock, release, and rolling. When I first installed the distro, I chose rock because I was shying away from the rolling flavor. Eventually, I had to move to rolling because that was the only way in which I could manage to install Steam in both my laptop and desktop machines.
Recent comments
2 hours 44 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 45 min ago
3 hours 48 min ago
4 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 5 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
7 hours 58 min ago
8 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 22 min ago