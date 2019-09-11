GNU Linux-libre 5.3-gnu
GNU Linux-libre 5.3-gnu sources and tarballs are now available at <http://www.fsfla.org/selibre/linux-libre/download/releases/5.3-gnu/>. It didn't require any deblobbing changes since -rc7-gnu, the first published rc-gnu. Freesh binaries are already available!, thanks to Jason Self; others are on the way. Besides recognizing new false positives (sequences that our blob hunter would report as suspicious, but that are neither blobs nor requests for blobs), updating the deblobbing scripts for 5.3 required adjusting cleaned up drivers for updated blob names, recognizing one new Free piece of firmware with binary and corresponding sources embedded in the kernel sources, and disabling blob loading introduced in a few drivers: QCOM, DRM (HDCP), Allegro-DVT, and Meson-VDEC. This last one was particularly disappointing: the firmware sources were supposed to be available from LibreELEC, and though the link to the alleged sources there is broken, I managed to find the "source" repo containing them, only to find out the "source" was just a binary blob encoded in C as an array of char, just like Linux used to do back when I got involved with Linux-libre. Oh well... Request disabled... If anyone can find Freely-licensed actual source code for that, or for any other file whose loading we disable, please let us know, so that we can refrain from disabling its loading. For up-to-the-minute news, join us on #linux-libre of irc.gnu.org (Freenode), or follow me (@lxoliva) on Twister <http://twister.net.co/>, Secure Scuttlebutt, GNU social at social.libreplanet.org, Diaspora* at pod.libreplanetbr.org or pump.io at identi.ca. Check my web page (link in the signature) for direct links. Be Free! with GNU Linux-libre.
Also: GNU Linux-Libre 5.3 Kernel Arrives for Those Seeking 100% Freedom for Their PCs
GNU Linux-libre 5.3 Continues Deblobbing & Dealing With Firmware Trickery
