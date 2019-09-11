Android Leftovers
-
Motorola is making Android TVs too
-
Here’s what Google has planned for Android TV: Stadia support, ‘hero device’
-
Lynket Browser update (v2.1) adds support for Android 10's bubbles
-
Will my Galaxy smartphone or tablet get the Android 10 update?
-
Handful of 'missing' Android 10 features appear in since-removed Google videos
-
Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite hits Europe, more expensive than Mi 9T
-
Is the Pixel 3a still worth buying?
-
cmus – free terminal-based audio player
cmus – free terminal-based audio player

It took me a few years to appreciate console-based software. Repairing a broken system using the ubiquitous vi text editor was a turning point in my Linux journey. Now I spend a lot of time at the terminal, and listening to music. Best combine the two! When it comes to console-based music software, I really admire musikcube, a wonderful audio engine, library, player and server written in C++. This review looks at an alternative to musikcube. It's called cmus. It shares many similarities with musikcube. Both are designed to run on a text-only user interface, reducing the resources required to run the application. cmus is written in C.
