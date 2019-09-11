today's howtos and programming
-
How to freeze and lock your Linux system (and why you would want to)
-
Enabling OpenShift 4 Clusters to Stop and Resume Cluster VMs
-
How to get current date and time in Python?
There are a number of ways you can take to get current date. We will use date class of the datetime module to accomplish this task.
-
Mike Driscoll: PyDev of the Week: Veronica Hanus
This week we welcome Veronica Hanus (@veronica_hanus) as our PyDev of the Week! Veronica is a regular tech speaker at Python and other tech conferences and meetups. You can see some of her talks and her schedule on her website. She has been active in the Python community for the past few years. Let’s take a few moments to get to know her better!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 565 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.4 and Linux Foundation's Reactive Foundation
Android Leftovers
cmus – free terminal-based audio player
It took me a few years to appreciate console-based software. Repairing a broken system using the ubiquitous vi text editor was a turning point in my Linux journey. Now I spend a lot of time at the terminal, and listening to music. Best combine the two! When it comes to console-based music software, I really admire musikcube, a wonderful audio engine, library, player and server written in C++. This review looks at an alternative to musikcube. It’s called cmus. It shares many similarities with musikcube. Both are designed to run on a text-only user interface, reducing the resources required to run the application. cmus is written in C. Also: Rclone Browser Fork With Fixes And Enhancements
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
25 min 34 sec ago
41 min 47 sec ago
58 min 22 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago