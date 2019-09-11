today's leftovers
-
This $8,000 super computer can be yours for pennies
With companies of all sizes looking to boost their computing power, the amount of competition to provide such services is keener than ever.
20 years ago, the world’s most powerful computer was the Intel-powered ASCI Red. It had nearly 10,000 cores, a peak performance of 3.21 Tflops and had a cool price tag of $55 million.
[...]
Ubuntu 18.04 is included as the default operating system and you can upgrade it to WIndows Server 2019. As with all Ionos dedicated servers, there's also a 1Gbps unlimited data pipe, and you can choose the location of your server (either US or Europe).
-
9 steps to awesome with Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift
Our first DevNation Live regional event was held in Bengaluru, India in July. This free technology event focused on open source innovations, with sessions presented by elite Red Hat technologists.
Kubernetes has become the de facto standard for hybrid cloud portable application architecture, and in this session, Burr Sutter shows why Kubernetes and Red Hat OpenShift provide the ideal solution for deploying and managing microservices in your organization.
This live hands-on session is for any developer who is interested in Linux containers and cloud-native application architecture. Our examples will primarily be in Java, as there is some special “care and feeding” related to Java in a container, but the lessons are applicable to any programming language.
-
GNU World Order 13x38
First up: all about mcookie, mesg, and namei from util-linux. Then, a discussion of how one might transition to running Linux exclusively. Do you have a story of how you switched to Linux full-time? Do you not run Linux and just run as much open source as possible?
-
Interview with Julius Grels
At one point I started to search for open source alternatives for the myriad number of programs I was using, and Krita was a recommendation somewhere to replace Photoshop, with high ratings from users.
-
MINIX Unveils NEO T5 & NEO U22-XJ Amlogic S905X2 / S922XJ Android TV Media Hubs
We’ve already seen MINIX showcased a fanless Gemini Lake mini PC at IFA 2019, but the company also had two upcoming Amlogic TV boxes on display at the event.
-
QMO: Firefox 70 Beta 6 Testday Results
Hello Mozillians!
As you may already know, Friday, September 13th – we held a new Testday event, for Firefox 70 Beta 6.
Thank you all for helping us make Mozilla a better place: Gabriela (gaby2300), Dan Caseley (Fishbowler) and Aishwarya Narasimhan!
Result: Several test cases were executed for Protection Report and Privacy Panel UI Updates.
-
LibreOffice Conference 2019: Photos from days 2 and 3
Last week was the LibreOffice Conference 2019 in Almeria, Spain. It was an awesome event, and great to see so many community members – a big thanks to everyone who took part! We already posted some photos from the first day, along with the video of the opening session. Now we have some photos from the second and third days, starting with the special bus that took us to the conference location every day…
-
LibOCon 2019 Almeria - How to debug the Online conveniently
-
Warning Issued For Millions Of Microsoft Windows 10 Users
The September KB4515384 update is already a menace. Introduced to fix CPU spiking, reports state it has broken Windows 10 search, the Start Menu, Action Centre, USB connections and caused audio problems. And now it is gunning for your Internet access.
Windows Latest has spotted that users are reporting on Microsoft’s community forum, Windows 10’s Feedback Hub and social networks that network adapters have stopped working after applying this update. Impacted users primarily appear to have Intel chipsets (Asus, MSI and Gigabyte motherboards are mentioned) and both their Ethernet and WiFi connections are affected.
“Cumulative update (KB4515384) causes the NIC to fail to enable with a code 10 error,” warns one user on the Windows 10 Feedback Hub. “Reinstalling network drivers from Intel or Windows Update sources does not resolve the issue. However removing the update through the ‘Programs & Software’ panel or using a recovery point set *before* the update fully resolves the issue.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 535 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 5.4 and Linux Foundation's Reactive Foundation
Android Leftovers
cmus – free terminal-based audio player
It took me a few years to appreciate console-based software. Repairing a broken system using the ubiquitous vi text editor was a turning point in my Linux journey. Now I spend a lot of time at the terminal, and listening to music. Best combine the two! When it comes to console-based music software, I really admire musikcube, a wonderful audio engine, library, player and server written in C++. This review looks at an alternative to musikcube. It’s called cmus. It shares many similarities with musikcube. Both are designed to run on a text-only user interface, reducing the resources required to run the application. cmus is written in C. Also: Rclone Browser Fork With Fixes And Enhancements
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
1 min ago
25 min 34 sec ago
41 min 47 sec ago
58 min 22 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 37 min ago
1 hour 39 min ago
1 hour 45 min ago
8 hours 31 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago