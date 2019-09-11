GhostBSD 19.09 Now Available
GhostBSD 19.09 has some considerable changes happened, like moving the system to STABLE instead of CURRENT for ABI stability with the integration of the latest system update developed by TrueOS. This also means that current users will need to reinstall GhostBSD unless they were running on the development version of GhostBSD 19.09. GhostBSD 19.09 marks the last major changes the breaks updates for software and system upgrade.
It took me a few years to appreciate console-based software. Repairing a broken system using the ubiquitous vi text editor was a turning point in my Linux journey. Now I spend a lot of time at the terminal, and listening to music. Best combine the two! When it comes to console-based music software, I really admire musikcube, a wonderful audio engine, library, player and server written in C++. This review looks at an alternative to musikcube. It's called cmus. It shares many similarities with musikcube. Both are designed to run on a text-only user interface, reducing the resources required to run the application. cmus is written in C. Also: Rclone Browser Fork With Fixes And Enhancements
