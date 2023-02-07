Fedora: GSoC, Fedora Program Management, PHP, Fedora Infrastructure, Test Day and EPEL
-
Fedora Community Blog: GSoC summer 2019: Fedora Gooey Karma
The day GSoC projects list was published I started sorting out all the organizations that I’d enjoy working with. Being a Linux user/enthusiast I filtered down to a bunch of Linux distros and desktop managers. Sorting out all the projects, Fedora-Gooey-Karma seemed to be a project that suited the skills I have.
Once I was sure that Fedora Gooey Karma is a project that I would love to work on during the summer, I mailed @sumantro about the project. We talked about the project on mails.
-
Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-37
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Fedora 31 Beta is go!
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
-
PHP version 7.2.23RC1 and 7.3.10RC1
Release Candidate versions are available in testing repository for Fedora and Enterprise Linux (RHEL / CentOS) to allow more people to test them. They are available as Software Collections, for a parallel installation, perfect solution for such tests (for x86_64 only), and also as base packages.
RPM of PHP version 7.3.10RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 30-31 or remi-php73-test repository for Fedora 29 and Enterprise Linux.
RPM of PHP version 7.2.23RC1 are available as SCL in remi-test repository and as base packages in the remi-test repository for Fedora 29 or remi-php72-test repository for Enterprise Linux.
-
Karsten Hopp: Onboarding Fedora Infrastructure
I'm using / working on Fedora since FC-1 and just recently joined the Infrastructure team.
-
Fedora Community Blog: Fedora 31 Gnome Test Day 2019-09-18
Wednesday, 2019-09-18 is the Fedora 31 Gnome Test Day! As part of changes Gnome 3.34 in Fedora 31, we need your help to test if everything runs smoothly!
-
EPEL Bug: Bash errors on recent EL-8 systems.
Last week, I got asked about a problem with using EPEL-8 on Oracle Enterprise Linux 8 where trying to install packages failed due to bad license file. I duplicated the problem on RHEL-8 which had not happened before some recent updates.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 613 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
SUSE: YaST Development Sprint 84 and SUSE 'in Space'
today's howtos
Flathub vs. Snap Store: Which App Store Should You Use?
Linux package management has come a long way from the nightmare it used to be. Still, the package managers provided by distributions aren’t always perfect. The Snap and Flatpak formats have made it much easier to install software no matter what distro you’re running. Both Snap and Flatpak files are often available on a given app’s website, but both of these formats have their own centralized marketplaces. Which one is right for you? It’s not an easy question to answer.
GhostBSD 19.09 Now Available
GhostBSD 19.09 has some considerable changes happened, like moving the system to STABLE instead of CURRENT for ABI stability with the integration of the latest system update developed by TrueOS. This also means that current users will need to reinstall GhostBSD unless they were running on the development version of GhostBSD 19.09. GhostBSD 19.09 marks the last major changes the breaks updates for software and system upgrade.
Recent comments
41 min 39 sec ago
43 min 43 sec ago
1 hour 14 min ago
2 hours 47 min ago
2 hours 50 min ago
2 hours 56 min ago
3 hours 21 min ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 53 min ago
3 hours 58 min ago