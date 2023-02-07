today's howtos
Copying large files with Rsync, and some misconceptions
Wrestling with the register allocator: LuaJIT edition
nbdkit supports exportnames
Update on Easy PXE boot testing post: minus PXELINUX
How to browse the hard drive from the terminal in Linux
How to Convert Video Formats on Linux
Chmod Command in Linux (File Permissions)
Interactive learning and reinventing the wheel in programming.
Rotate a video file by 90 degrees CW
RHEL 8 update installed packages for security
