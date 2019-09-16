Announcing Kanidm - A new IDM project
Today I’m starting to talk about my new project - Kanidm. Kanidm is an IDM project designed to be correct, simple and scalable. As an IDM project we should be able to store the identities and groups of people, authenticate them securely to various other infrastructure components and services, and much more.
You can find the source for kanidm on github.
For more details about what the project is planning to achieve, and what we have already implemented please see the github.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 402 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago