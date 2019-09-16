Sandwich-style RK3399 SBC has optional NVMe and 4G
Boardcon’s “Idea3399” SBC integrates a CM3399 module with 4GB LPDDR4 that runs Android 7.1.2 on a Rockchip RK3399. The SBC offers optional M.2-based NVMe and mini-PCIe-based 4G. Boardcon also recently unveiled a MediaTek-based CM-MT6737 module.
Boardcon announced a compute module and an SBC based on it equipped with a hexa-core Rockchip RK3399 SoC. As noted by the CNXSoft story that picked up the announcement from Embedded Computing Design, the Idea3399 is the company’s second sandwich-style implementation of the RK3399, following its EM3399 from 2017.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 389 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago