Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS 6 Receive Important Kernel Security Update
Marked by the Red Hat Product Security team as having a security impact of "Important," the new Linux kernel security update is here to patch a memory corruption (CVE-2018-9568) that occurred due to incorrect socket cloning and a NULL pointer dereference (CVE-2019-11810) discovered in drivers/scsi/megaraid/megaraid_sas_base.c, which could lead to a denial of service.
Also fixed in this update are two bugs affecting the performance of the Linux kernel on Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS Linux 6 systems, namely a fragmented packets timing out issue and the backport TCP follow-up for small buffers. These two bugs can be corrected if you install the new kernel versions for your operating system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 352 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
9 min 23 sec ago
1 hour 19 min ago
1 hour 51 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
9 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 44 min ago
11 hours 49 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 34 min ago