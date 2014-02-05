The [EndeavourOS] September release has arrived
The ISO contains:
Linux kernel 5.2.14
Mesa 19.1.6
Systemd 243.0
Firefox 69 (Quantum)
Arc-x-icons, a more complete and updated version than the Arc icon set used previously.
The new EndeavourOS welcome launcher on both the live environment as on the installed system. It’s a one-click menu to the wiki for the basic system commands and setting up your hardware.
Our Nvidia-installer is now installed by default which now also installs the dkms drivers.
Gtop system monitor, a nice terminal-based system load monitor that launches from the panel.
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"
Debian Project Leader Sam Hartman has shared his August 2019 notes where he outlines the frustrations and issues that have come up as a result of init system diversity with some developers still aiming to viably support systemd alternatives within Debian. Stemming from elogind being blocked from transitioning to testing and the lack of clarity into that, Hartman was pulled in to try to help mediate the matter and get to the bottom of the situation with a lack of cooperation between the elogind and systemd maintainers for Debian as well as the release team. Elogind is used by some distributions as an implementation of systemd's logind, well, outside of systemd as a standalone daemon. Elogind is one of the pieces to the puzzle for trying to maintain a modern, systemd-free Linux distribution.
Best Essential Apps for Linux 2019
You might be a beginner looking to explore Linux and you are at a loss of what Apps you should essentially be using. So what are the best essential Apps for Linux? In this guide, we have put together a list of what we would consider as the most necessary applications that you should have in your Linux system to have a wholesome experience.
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Headlines, Void Linux, This Week in Linux and LINUX Unplugged
