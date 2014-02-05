Language Selection

The [EndeavourOS] September release has arrived

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 19th of September 2019 01:24:40 AM
GNU
Linux

The ISO contains:

Linux kernel 5.2.14
Mesa 19.1.6
Systemd 243.0
Firefox 69 (Quantum)
Arc-x-icons, a more complete and updated version than the Arc icon set used previously.
The new EndeavourOS welcome launcher on both the live environment as on the installed system. It’s a one-click menu to the wiki for the basic system commands and setting up your hardware.
Our Nvidia-installer is now installed by default which now also installs the dkms drivers.
Gtop system monitor, a nice terminal-based system load monitor that launches from the panel.

The [EndeavourOS] September release has arrived

