Audiocasts/Shows/Video: Ubuntu Podcast, Choose Linux, BSD Now and ArcoLinux 19.09 Run Through
-
Ubuntu Podcast from the UK LoCo: S12E24 – Gran Turismo
This week we’ve been cataloging hardware (mostly crusty Thinkpads). We interview Kyle Fazzari, serior robotics engineer at Canonical, bring you some command line love and go over all your feedback.
It’s Season 12 Episode 24 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Kyle Fazzari are connected and speaking to your brain.
-
Introducing New People to Linux | Choose Linux 18
There’s lots to consider when setting someone up with Linux for the first time. User needs and expectations, distro choice, hardware, and so much more.
We discuss our experiences, and ask some fundamental questions.
-
git commit FreeBSD | BSD Now 316
NetBSD LLVM sanitizers and GDB regression test suite, Ada—The Language of Cost Savings, Homura - a Windows Games Launcher for FreeBSD, FreeBSD core team appoints a WG to explore transition to Git, OpenBSD 6.6 Beta tagged, Project Trident 12-U5 update now available, and more.
-
ArcoLinux 19.09 Run Through
In this video, we are looking at ArcoLinux 19.09 with XFCE 4.14.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 647 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Debian: CUPS, LTS and Archival
Running The AMD "ABBA" Ryzen 3000 Boost Fix Under Linux With 140 Tests
Last week AMD's AGESA "ABBA" update began shipping with a fix to how the boost clock frequencies are handled in hopes of better achieving the rated boost frequencies for Ryzen 3000 series processors. I've been running some tests of an updated ASUS BIOS with this adjusted boost clock behavior to see how it performs under Linux with a Ryzen 9 3900X processor. The AGESA 1.0.0.3 ABBA update has an improved boost clock frequency algorithm along with changes to the idle state handling. This AGESA update should better position AMD Ryzen 3000 processors with the boost clock behavior expected by users with better hitting the maximum boost frequency and doing so more aggressively.
Stable kernels 5.2.16, 4.19.74, and 4.14.145
Linux Container Technology Explained (Contributed)
State and local governments’ IT departments increasingly rely on DevOps practices and agile development methodologies to improve service delivery and to help maintain a culture of constant collaboration, iteration, and flexibility among all stakeholders and teams. However, when an IT department adopts agile and DevOps practices and methodologies, traditional IT problems still need to be solved. One long-standing problem is “environmental drift,” when the code and configurations for applications and their underlying infrastructure can vary between different environments. State and local IT teams often lack the tools necessary to mitigate the effects of environmental drift, which can hamper collaboration and agility efforts.
TLLTS
The Linux Link Tech Show Episode 826
Destination Linux
Destination Linux 139 - Manjaro, Firefox VPN, Mumble, LVFS, Pine64 Smartwatch, RawTherapee, WSL
Get Out, Git! - Building SaaS #33
Get Out, Git! - Building SaaS #33